Boulder is the best place to live; Fort Collins in the top 20





For the second year in a row, the Boulder SAA tops the list of new countries and world news and world reports. The SAA covers the entire Boulder County. The annual rankings, released Tuesday, have the Fort Collins / Loveland SAA in 17th place, down from fifth last year. Colorado Springs (No. 6) and Denver (No. 14) also broke the top 20. US News & World Report ranks the countries of the 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on criteria such as quality of life, affordability, job prospects, net migration estimates, and desirability. The data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Sharecares Community Welfare Index, and US News internal sources. This year we were watching how the most populated subway areas in the U.S. struggled for most of the coronavirus pandemic and seeing how far they would have to recover, the real estate editor of US News Devon Thorsby. It should come as no surprise that many subway areas that saw skyrocketing unemployment levels in 2020 fell in the rankings, but those with greater employment stability tended to do well. Boulder holds the top spot due to its high Quality of Life, Labor Market and Desirability scores, despite the affordable housing (Value Score) that was at the bottom of the 150 listed subway areas, according to the report. The average price of a Boulders home in June was a whopping $ 1.32 million. The possibility of housing is always a major concern, but as people strengthen their plans to work remotely, struggle to find a home in a niche housing market or consider a cross-country move, a low cost of living is even more important, Thorsby said. As Boulder maintained its position despite affordable housing challenges, Denver dropped 12 places from second on the list last year, in part due to rising living costs. 2021 BizWest Media LLC

