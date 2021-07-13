



Credit: Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

Russia on Tuesday set another record for coronavirus-related deaths over a 24-hour period, despite efforts by authorities to slow down a rampant third wave of infections. A government number reported 780 pandemic victims and 24,702 new cases. Russia, the fifth most hit country in the world in terms of cases, has seen a wave of new infections triggered by the Delta variant in recent weeks, an increase exacerbated by a slow distribution of vaccines. Authorities have faced a vaccine-skeptical population, with an independent poll last week showing that 54 percent of Russians do not plan to take a COVID-19 strike. However, more Russians have been vaccinated recently, particularly in the country’s capital and epicenter of the blast, Moscow, as authorities introduced mandatory strikes on most service industry workers, among other measures. The Kremlin, however, has rejected mandatory vaccinations for all groups of the population as well as suggestions for reconfusing a nationwide blockade. As of Tuesday, only 13 percent of the Russian population of about 146 million people had been fully vaccinated, according to Gogov’s website, which compiles COVID data from the regions. With 144,492 deaths from the virus, Russia has the highest official COVID-19 number in Europe even after authorities have been accused of minimizing the severity of the country’s outbreak. Under a broader definition of coronavirus-related deaths, the statistics agency Rosstat said Russia had seen at least 290,000 casualties by the end of May. Russia launches latest pandemic for coronavirus deaths 2021 AFP citation: Russia sets another pandemic height for virus deaths (2021, July 13) Retrieved July 13, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-russia-pandemic-high-virus-deaths.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-russia-pandemic-high-virus-deaths.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

