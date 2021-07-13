



LONDONR Rain looked quite typical in a nation known for its wet weather. But a relentless storm on Monday turned into rapid flooding in southern England, bringing part of the capital to a standstill. The rains caused boiling water to spill into the streets of London, leaking through underground stations, disrupting public transport and forcing some residents to evacuate their homes. Authorities issued flood warnings for some neighborhoods and London Fire Brigade said it received more than 1,000 phone calls about floods in western capitals on Monday, which trapped people in cars and damaged homes and commercial buildings. Post-storm footage showed cars crashed into their wheels and people huddled under awnings on Portobello Road. The bars provided hot food and drinks for those accommodating.

Most of the flooding had subsided since Tuesday, after an average month of rain in a single day, but the effects remained. About 120 residents were housed in emergency housing overnight, local authorities said said Kensington City Hall and Chelsea, adding that they had sent drainage crews, plumbers and electricians to help repair public housing units in the area.

A Transport spokesman for London in a statement said the significant flooding in various areas across the capital had an impact on services across the transport network, adding that work was being done to minimize this.

Outside the capital, rain also spread across the south of England, flooding of railway lines in the city of Southhampton. Although individual weather incidents are difficult to link directly to climate change, policy analysts have said that climate change has increased the intensity of rainfall in London. The capital is particularly vulnerable to flooding, as most of the city is built in the Thames River flood zone. A moving barrier flood across the river, more than 1,700 feet wide, has been in place since 1982.

Analysts said the flood was a sign that the city needed to speed up adaptations to the effects of climate change, especially given that a heat wave is forecast in England later this month. We have not seen anything on that scale yesterday for a while, said Bob Ward, vice president of London Climate Partnership, which specializes in adaptation and resistance to extreme weather, adding that the city was aware that surface flooding was increasing the risk. The city is building a new Super Sewer, a tunnel 15 miles below the Thames to carry sewage and sewage and prevent flooding. But its drainage system needs to be modernized to handle larger amounts of rainfall, with parts dating back to the Victorian era, Mr Ward said. It simply was not built with climate change in mind, he added. According to in a 2019 report, around 37,000 homes are at high or medium risk from tidal or river flooding in London, and 250,000 businesses and homes could risk losing access to electricity, gas and other services for up to two weeks. And with meteorologists predicting a heat wave later this month, Mr Ward said buildings prone to blocking heat also needed to be updated with better ventilation to save lives this year, showing 2,500 surpluses. deaths that occurred during heat waves last year. Hardly hard to know what a normal summer is on, he said.

