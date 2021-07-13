The hospitalized pope is expected to return to the Vatican soon





Rome – Pope Francis is expected to return to the Vatican “as soon as possible” after his stay in hospital for rehabilitation from bowel surgery he underwent earlier this month, the Vatican said July 13. The Vatican did not give a target date in its daily medical update, reiterating that the 84-year-old Pope was continuing his planned course of treatment and rehabilitation. Francis had his colon removed in half for a severe narrowing of his colon on July 4, his first major operation since becoming pope in 2013. The Vatican had initially said Francis could be released from the Rome Gemelli Polyclinic within the weekend, but said he would extend his stay to continue his planned treatment. The 84-year-old appeared in public for the first time since Sunday surgery, looking in good shape as he delivered his weekly prayer from the hospital balcony on the 10th floor. He took the opportunity to call for free health care for all. Francis was later seen greeting patients in the hospital corridor, using a wheelchair. In its July 13 statement, the Vatican said Francesco was praying especially for people who are bedridden and cannot return home. “Let them live this time as an opportunity, even if experienced by pain, to gently open up to their sick brother or sister in the other bed, with whom they share the same human weakness,” the statement said. The Argentine pope had a part of his lung removed when he was young.

