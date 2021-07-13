So it came as a surprise when Kadigil resigned by the CHP in late June to join the Turkish Workers’ Party (TIP), reviving an inherited brand in Turkish politics and deciding to copy with it the success of Greeks Syriza and Spains Podemos. Kadigil will be the party’s fourth deputy along with party leader Erkan Bas; award-winning investigative journalist Ahmet Sik; and actor-turned-politician Baris Atay. Rumors in Ankara are some other lawmakers are currently in talks to follow suit.

Until recently, Sera Kadigil was one of the rising stars of Turkey’s main opposition left-wing Republican People’s Party (CHP). A UK-educated lawyer in her late 30s, Kadigil had developed a nationwide prosecution for her passionate speeches in parliament, her banned style in nightly news shows and her tireless activism for women’s issues. In 2018, she even won a much-coveted seat in the CHPs party assembly, receiving more votes than many party veterans.

While a member of the CHP, Kadigil was widely compared to the progressive fire brand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, popularly known as the AOC, in the United States. In her new party, Kadigil and her party comrades make comparisons with the group of young, progressive U.S. representatives known as the Squad. However, whether they have any chance of influencing Turkish politics to the same extent is another question.

Founded in 1961 by a group of trade union leaders and including left-wing intellectuals such as world-renowned novelist Yasar Kemal and provocative satirist Aziz Nesin, the original TIP scored a surprise victory in 1965 and elected 15 deputies, becoming the party first of the left wing to enter the Turkish parliament. The party proved short-lived and eventually disbanded into the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP) in 1987 under the pressure of police crackdowns, factional fighting and the global fall of the peaks. However, the success of the TIPs left a lasting legacy in the collective memory of the Turkish peaks.

Each new entry is interesting news in Turkish politics, where the plot continues to change, but for the most part remains the same. Had politics been a current profession, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his coalition partner Devlet Bahceli of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and opposition leaders, CHP members Kemal Kilicdaroglu and the Good Parties Meral Aksener, would have already succeeded. mandatory retirement age, while pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) co-leaders Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar would be just a few years shy. In contrast, the average age of TIP teams is only 40 years old.

Turkey is a gerontocracy by model, not by chance. Three features of Turkey’s electoral system pose a virtually insurmountable obstacle for political beginners as politicians persevere in office. First, political party law effectively allows party leaders to write rules about how they are elected, so leadership rarely changes if leaders do not leave their seats. Erdogan and Bahceli have been at the helm of their parties for more than two decades, while Kilicdaroglu has been in his place for over eleven years and counting. His predecessor, Deniz Baykal, had a similarly long tenure that began in the early 1990s and ended only after he was involved in a sexy cassette scandal with his former chief of staff. Even then, his replacement required a fierce political battle, and Baykal still retains his seat in parliament, despite being ousted. half paralyzed after a weakening blow. In the MHP, Bahceli blocked the leadership elections for more than two years to prevent a challenge from the Aksener-led dissidents, who eventually left and started their own separate party, the Good Party.

Second, Turkey has probably the most unjust electoral system in the world. The country evaluates its elections using the dHondt method, which makes it easier to form fairly stable governments as it neither favors the best scorer nor gives minority parties a bargaining power. At the same time, it implements a 10 percent national barrier that is higher than anywhere else in the world. Under this system, a party needs more than 5 million votes to enter parliament. Therefore, most voters prefer larger parties to smaller ones because of concerns that their votes could go to waste, as happened in 2002, when Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) received only a third of the vote. overall but won two-thirds of the seats in parliament because 46 percent of the vote was cast for parties that failed to clear the threshold (two of which failed to reach only about 1 percent).

Finally, it is difficult for small parties to even enter the election. To qualify, a party must have offices in more than half of the country’s 81 provinces or more than 20 deputies in parliament, which they should have entered either on another ticket or as independents. To circumvent these challenges, parties have devised creative ways. HDP support was concentrated in 12 provinces in the Kurdish-majority southeast, so its candidates won their races as independents and later regrouped within parliament. On the contrary, the Good Party literally loan 15 deputies from CHP to enter the first elections. In 2018, Turkey officially legalized the formation of multi-party electoral blocs, which opened space for political polling and the rebirth of the TIP.

When the TIP was officially reborn in 2017 by a split in the TKP, it seemed destined for the same fate as more than a dozen far-left parties whose activity is largely limited to university councils, wall posters and protest marches. What made the difference was the entry of Erkan Bass into parliament with the HDP ticket. A lifelong activist who rose to become the chairman of the TKP, Bas was already a figure whose personal popularity surpassed that of his parties. While in parliament, he managed to win over Atay and Sik, both political neophytes who developed a reputation and bigotry as anti-establishment figures and did not mingle with the HDP, which had shifted to a tougher stance behind the charismatic wing leader moderate party leader Selahattin Demirtas was jailed.

Kadigil was less wrong. At least, so she showed up. She had gained prominence as a defense lawyer on several high-profile issues that the government opened against key opposition figures, secured a leadership position with the CHP women’s organization, and was steadily growing in the party. Reading between Kadigils’s resignation lines, however, shows that the party glass ceiling proved too thick to break. It is no coincidence that Kadigil cited as a key factor in her decision is the sense of duty she feels towards the legacy of Behice Boran, the former TIP chairman and the first woman to lead a political party in Turkey. The CHP is a deeply unfaithful party divided into feudal lords among feudal factions based on ethnic, regional or sectarian ties. This power play often excludes women. Despite recent measures such as gender quotas and the appointment of a female secretary general, the CHP leadership remains male-dominated. Only 4 of its 15 vice-presidents and about 10 percent of its deputies are women. Even the Erdogan Erdogan AKP has almost twice the percentage of women MPs than the supposedly progressive CHP.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. defeating Erdogan as well as in determining what comes after him. However, achieving this potential will require clearing some important hurdles. First, the TIP must find a way to strike a chord with Generation Z, which polls show are against most of the Erdogan regime. Second, it must gain support from the working class, large parts of which are religiously conservative and dependent on the welfare machinery of the KPA. Third, it must convince the left-wing factions of the CHP and HDP that it is a viable alternative to their current parties. A key variable here is whether Erdogan can manage to pull out of the nationalists and rekindle his relations with the Kurds. Earlier this week, Erdogan visit Diyarbakir, the HDP stronghold, for the first time in three years and signaled its opening to resume its failed campaign to mediate peace with the Kurds. There is simply talk of such a perspective already Separated HDP. If it becomes a reality, many of the party loyalists may not kindly handle such a reshuffle, and the Councils would be a possible refuge for those disgruntled Kurds.

This will be easier said than done. The political field is a challenge in itself. The Turkish electorate leans to the right, the left is very divided, and building the infrastructure the party would need to secure a seat in the political arena will require time, money and energy. Revenge of the Erdogan regimes also poses an obstacle. If the party is too aggressive against the president, Erdogan will demonize its members as radicals and use his presidential powers to crack down on them. If the party is more passive, it is unlikely to win the attraction it hopes from the angry masses. Moreover, the TIP will also need to be careful not to disrupt the existing opposition alliance by antagonizing its conservative factions. AKP rivals like Ali Babacan and Ahmet Davutoglu or nationalist politicians like Aksener would be disgusted to be seen as embracing a sympathetic communist party.

These divisions may emerge as the opposition chooses its candidate against Erdogan. According to polls, Good Partys Aksener and two opposition mayors, Ankara Mansur Yavas and Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, are the only figures with a chance to win against Erdogan. Two of the three, Aksener and Yavas, are dissident nationalists with a history of anti-communist activism, while Imamoglu is a pragmatist who shares Erdogan’s roots in his hometown and belongs to the same power grids as him, which was a main reason behind his victory surprise. Given Turkey’s demographics, it is unlikely that left-wing opposition factions will be able to present a viable candidate. But they can gain enough support to use the power of de facto veto over collective opposition.

If the opposition looks at the disorder as a result, that would be food for Erdogan’s winning argument: No matter how bad it is, the alternative is much worse. Many believe that the presidential election in 2023 will be the last exit of the opposition in front of the bridge for complete authoritarianism. If caught in a fight over who controls the wheel, Turkey could lose its deviation for political normalcy.