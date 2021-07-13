



SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s actions on COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 55-59 have stumbled into a halt over a week after a record high number of new cases sparked a rush for shots, exhausting supplies available and destroying an official booking site. Photograph Photograph: Women walk an empty street amid tight rules of social distance due to the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) in Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2021. REUTERS / Heo Ran The ban on vaccination appointments for people in the age group over 50 came late Monday, the first day that inoculation reservations were opened for under-60s. Daily infections had risen to 1,440 by 9pm on Tuesday, the highest daily number of pandemic sites and an eighth day in a row with more than 1,000 cases, the Yonhap news agency reported. As South Korea is ahead of its vaccination target schedule, the pace has slowed significantly in recent weeks to about 30,000 doses per day from a peak of 850,000 earlier as it finalizes delivery schedules to start Modern COVID-19 vaccinations for people in their 50s. Due to strong demand, 1.85 million Moderna doses were fully booked and bookings for those who could not register would resume on July 19, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement. A total of about 3.52 million people in the 55-59 age group were eligible to register, leaving still 1.67 million to reserve shots. Only about 11.6% of the population of 52 million states have completed vaccination, including taking both shots for products requiring two doses, while 30.4% have received one dose, according to government data. South Korea expects to receive at least another 9 million doses this month, but the government has not released the exact deadline, citing a non-disclosure agreement with vaccine manufacturers. Health authorities tried to reassure the public on Tuesday that a sufficient supply of vaccines would be provided in August for the 55-59 age group who could not book on Monday and for other people in their 50s, a KDCA official said. We apologize deeply for failing to notify in advance of the possibility of early closure, the official said. Uncertainty over the supply of vaccines has led to a public outcry, with authorities facing accusations from media organizations and members of the public of being too unprepared. The government made it clear that the booking opens Monday, and some who were busy thought they would be safe to book the next day, Chun Eun-mi, a respiratory specialist, told Reuters about Ewha’s proper spelling and punctuation. Womans University University University in Seoul. Now they will have to compete for their shots and their turn will be delayed by at least a week, Chun said. A mass testing system has helped the country suffer lower death rates from COVID-19 than other countries developed so far without severe blockages. But the new wave of infections pushed the government to impose tougher restrictions still in the capital Seoul and neighboring areas starting Monday, including a ban on meetings of more than two people after 6 p.m. Recent clusters have seen far fewer serious infections than previous ones, with many older and more vulnerable South Koreans now vaccinated against the virus. The new cases brought South Korea to a total of 170,296, with 2,048 deaths, KDCA data showed. But health authorities have expressed concerns about growing infections among young patients who have not yet received the vaccine, and the spread of the Delta variant, which accounted for about 63% of the latest most transmissible variants. Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Sangmi Cha; Additional reporting by Josh Smith; Edited by Kenneth Maxwell and Nick Macfie

