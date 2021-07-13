Ahmedabad: 9 held to get Rath Yatra parallel in the middle of the curfew





Police on Monday arrested nine people for allegedly holding a parallel Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra procession in the Ahmedabad Old Town area in Rath Yatra Road amid a curfew declared by the state government. According to police, around 1pm, about 25-30 people were seen taking three idols as a tradition of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra procession near the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation office in Khadia area of ​​Ahmedabad old town. The Khadia area which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khadia police station is one of eight police stations where the curfew was imposed from 6 am to 2 pm on Monday on the eve of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra being taken from the Lord Jagannath temple near Jamalpur darwaza. This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had banned any gathering of worshipers under the announcement of the day ban and had asked people to watch the yatra procedures on television. The official Rath Yatra which started from Jamalpur Darwaza around 7 am, ended until 12 pm when the chariots returned to the temple after having traveled 38 kilometers back and forth. “We received a message around 1:30 pm that a group of 25-30 people took a parallel Rath Yatra procession separately and were seen near the AMC office area in Khadia. Arriving on the spot, we saw a group of five men and four women pulling out three carts of the Rath Yatra procession without keeping social distance or wearing masks. The procession was stopped and the nine people were taken to Khadia police station for questioning, Rajaram Kalia, assistant chief of police, Khadia police station said in his complaint. They discovered they had come from the Shahpur area to Lord Jagannath Temple on Monday morning to receive blessings. “After Rath Yatra ended around 12 noon, they started their Yatra procession from the temple, aiming to walk towards Saraspur with the idols,” said the assistant chief of police. All the accused are residents of Shahpur in Ahmedabad and are reserved under IPC 188 for disobedience to the order given by the public servant and the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/ahmedabad-9-held-for-taking-out-parallel-rath-yatra-amid-curfew-7402974/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos