Xi Welcomes People Participating In CPC Centennial Celebration Preparations – Xinhua





Leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and state Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng meet with representatives of all those who took part in the preparations for the CPC centennial celebrations in Beijing , the capital of China, July 13, 2021. (Xinhua / Yin Bogu) Beijing, July 13 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Tuesday with representatives of all those who had participated in the preparations for the centennial celebrations of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Xi, also secretary general of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed appreciation for their work and achievements, encouraging them to work hard to make new contributions. Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee – Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng – attended the meeting. At a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee earlier held, Xi made a speech after hearing a report on the celebrations. Xi noted that the CPC centennial celebrations, a major event in the political life of the Party and the state, have achieved the expected results under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee and through the joint efforts of all participants. The celebrations turned out to be a grand Party ceremony and a festival for the people, he said. The passion and positive energy aroused by the celebrations can channel into the dynamics for the full construction of a modern socialist country and the realization of national renewal, Xi said. He called for efforts to make the Party stronger, to ensure its leading leadership on socialism with Chinese characteristics, and to better present the CPC in the world in order to increase the international influence of the Party and the country. Xi stressed the need to strengthen and expand what has been achieved in the celebrations to ensure a good start to the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and the start of a journey towards the second centennial goal: building China into a great modern socialist country all respects. Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, Wang Huning called for the study and implementation of Xi’s speech and requirements, while consolidating and expanding the achievements of the celebrations. He called on all Party members, officials and the public to channel their passion into action into their work. Enditem

