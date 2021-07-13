The third ‘imminent’ wave? Experts warn against travel, the crowd

As images and videos of masked tourists flood social media, the threat of a third wave of coronavirus infections appears huge in the country. In view of upcoming festivals like Kanwar Yatra which sees a massive gathering and increase of travelers towards popular destinations, some experts have warned against easing the restrictions.

“The third wave is inevitable and imminent“The Indian Medical Association warned on Monday, as global evidence and the history of pandemics suggest. The body of senior doctors has expressed concern about the soft attitude of the people and the government that allows events that could turn into super-hubs.

The Prime Minister also echoed the IMA warning, urging people not to compromise on Covid protocols. In a virtual interaction Tuesday with the prime ministers of eight Northeastern states that have seen an increase in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “It is not right to have large crowds at hill stations, markets without masks. We all we must work together to stop the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. “

Tourists visit the Mulliyanagiri hill range near Chikmagalur, Karnataka, on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Photo PTI)

Emphasizing the need to speed up vaccination, he also stressed the need to keep an eye on any variant of the coronavirus. Experts are constantly studying how disturbing the virus can be after mutations, but in such a dynamic situation, prevention and treatment are very important, he said.

The head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus on Monday had also warned that the Delta variant is spreading rapidly in countries with vaccinated populations and was even more troubling for countries with low vaccination coverage.

“Delta and other highly transmissible variants are driving catastrophic waves of cases, which are translating into a high number of hospitalizations and deaths. Even countries that successfully managed to avoid early waves of the virus only through public health measures are now in the midst of devastating outbreaks, he said.

The WHO expects it to be the predominant Covid-19 type circulating worldwide very soon, a press release from the UN bodies.

After the interaction of the Prime Minister, Dr. VK Paul, Member of Health, Niti Aayog said that the world is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 and we must make sure that it does not hit the country. “The prime minister today made it clear that we should focus on keeping the third wave away, rather than discussing when it will come to India,” he was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.

However, an old physicist who was pro-vice chancellor of the University of Hyderabad, Dr. Vipin Srivastava said on Monday that the third wave seems to have risen on July 4th. A PTI report says he has developed a method to observe the pattern of the number of cases and deaths for the last 463 days. According to this analysis, Srivastava said that July 4 seems to be similar to what it was during the first week of February this year when it was said that the second wave had started.

Railway officials and their family members expect to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine from ‘Aarogya’, a mobile vaccination initiative launched by the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railways, at Santipur station in Nadia on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo PTI)

Other experts have predicted that the third wave is likely to hit India by October, according to a Reuters poll conducted between June 3 and 17, with 40 healthcare professionals, doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists and professors from the whole world.

Three of the 24 experts who took an opinion said the wave could be hit as early as August while, 12 made forecasts for September. Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria, added that the third wave will be “more controlled, as the cases will be much less because more vaccines would have been carried out and there would have been some degree of natural immunity from the second wave.

On Sunday, the Indian Express also reported that the reproductive number, or R, an indication of how fast the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading, has risen for the first time since mid-April. This could be one early signal of a possible imminent increase in the number of cases.