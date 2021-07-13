Cruelty awaits: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will soon join to protest against social evil | India News





As disturbing news of shopping atrocities in Kerala continued to emerge, some even led to deaths, politicians, NGOs, women’s welfare groups and the general public came together to express their horror and disgust. On July 14, the dowry fast will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to raise awareness about social evil. Fasting from dawn to dusk will be organized at Gandhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram by Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and other such garments, to create social awareness against the practice of giving and receiving dowry as part of weddings. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will take part in the protest. The governor, in response to a call from Gandhian organizations, decided to join the fast and attend the program from 4.30pm until the end, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The program will also aim to end atrocities against women and address the need to make Kerala a safer place for them. Last month, Khan made an emotional call to women to say no to dowry when she was asked during weddings and expressed a willingness to be part of any “organized” voluntary movement to create awareness against the threat. Deeply saddened after several women in the state committed suicide due to dowry abuse, the Governor of Kerala had promised last month to work as a volunteer against the evil of dowry abuse. He had also promised to join a group of people who would sit in a fast to highlight the issue. Khan had visited the family of a young final year Ayurveda medical student who took her own life after her husband allegedly demanded an expensive car last month. After paying the tribute, Khan had told the media that NGOs and volunteers should raise awareness in an anti-dowry campaign and promised he was willing to work as a volunteer. Khan then said that “the dowry is a bad one and as far as the laws are concerned, they are very strong and the need is to create a general and social awareness against it”. The governor, who has become hugely popular with the people, said in Kerala that there is no shortage of NGOs or volunteers. “I am ready to work as a volunteer and we need to raise awareness against this. It should be made very clear to anyone seeking a dowry, that they are not interested in continuing with the marriage proposal,” Khan added. In the past month, many cases of dowry harassment have emerged, forcing Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take new steps, and a female IPS officer became responsible for handling all such cases. Vijayan also announced that from now on an online complaint registration portal called `Aparajitha` will solve cyber crimes against women and complaints about violations against women including domestic abuse can also be filed there. (With the contributions of the Agency) TV live

