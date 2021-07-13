Deadly riots and looting in South Africa after former president Jacob Zuma jailed





Johannesburg Riots continued in South Africa on Tuesday, with the death toll rising to 32 as police and the army struggled to quell looting and violence following the arrest of a former president. As CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports, the violence was caused by former President Jacob Zuma arrest for contempt of court last week. It started in his hometown of KwaZulu-Natal, but over the weekend turned into opportunistic looting and riots, with protesters blocking roads and setting vehicles on fire. A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer aims his rifle at an incoming minivan stopping him in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, July 12, 2021, during clashes with residents of the Wolhuter men hotel amid looting and riots in region. MARCO LONGARI / AFP / Getty

In the provincial capital of KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg, flames rose from the roof of a shopping mall as hordes of people rushed to plunder it. Zuma was jailed by order of the South African constitutional court, which last month found him guilty of refusing to respond to allegations of corruption on an investigative commission. The 15-month prison sentence was hailed as a victory for the rule of law as Zuma repeatedly attacked the courts and even predicted a popular uprising against the judges. The former president denies all wrongdoing and appealed to the constitutional court to have his sentence reviewed. Meanwhile, the violence following his arrest has exposed deep tensions with the ruling African National Congress party he once led.

Corruption trial for former South African lea … 01:41 Many of the deaths occurred in chaotic stamped as many people looted food, electrical appliances, alcoholic beverages and clothing from retail outlets, KwaZulu-Natal Prime Minister Sihle Zikalala told the press on Tuesday morning. “Yesterday’s events brought a lot of sadness. The number of people who have died in KwaZulu-Natal alone stands at 26. Many of them died from the offense during an offense while people were looting items,” Zikalala said. In South Africa’s most populous province of Gauteng, which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, at least six people had died, officials said early Tuesday. But that was before 10 more bodies were discovered after the robbery in the Soweto town of Johannesburg. The deployment of 2,500 soldiers to support South African police had not stopped the rampant looting on Tuesday, although arrests were being made in several areas in Johannesburg. What had been the sporadic pro-Zuma spiral violence in the current amusement of criminal theft in the poorer areas of the city of the two provinces. The illegality had not spread to the other nine South African provinces as of Tuesday. The Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, heard Zuma’s request for the sentence lift on Monday. Zuma’s lawyer presented his arguments that the high court made mistakes when sentencing Zuma to prison. After 10 hours of testimony Monday, the court judges said they would study the arguments and announce their decision at a later date.

