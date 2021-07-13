



Systemic change across the plastic economy is needed to stop plastic pollution in the ocean. This is the overwhelming message from a new United Nations report, which says that to reduce the amount of plastic entering the ocean, we need to reduce the amount of plastic in the system, and that fragmented and fragmented actions and policies are contributing to the global plastic ocean problem. The report, by the International Resources Panel (IRP), presents the many and complex challenges that prevent the planet from achieving its global net marine plastic pollution ambition by 2050. It makes a series of urgent proposals which are particularly critical at a time when pandemics COVID-19 contributes to the growth of plastic waste. The report, led by researchers from the University of Portsmouth, was published today at an event hosted by the Government of Japan. This report has been commissioned by the G20 to evaluate policy options to offer Osaka Blue Ocean Vision. Its mission is to reduce additional marine plastic debris entering the ocean to zero by 2050. According to a report by The Pew Charitable Trust and SYSTEMIQ Plastic Wave Breaking the annual discharge of plastic into the ocean is estimated to be 11 million metric tons. The latest modeling shows that current government and industry commitments will reduce marine plastic waste by 7% by 2040 compared to business as usual. Urgent and coordinated action is needed in order to achieve systemic change. The author of this new report and IRP Panel member Steve Fletcher, Professor of Ocean Politics and Economics and Director of Revolutionary Plastics at Portsmouth University, said: “It’s time to stop the isolated change where you are doing things place by country “They are good at it, but in reality they do not make any difference at all. The intentions are good, but they do not know that changing an isolated part of the system does not magically change everything else.” Professor Fletcher explained: “A country can put recyclable plastic, but if there is no collection process, no recycling system and no market for plastic to be used again and it is cheaper to use virgin plastic, then recycled plastic is a total waste of time.It’s a kind of ‘green wash’ that looks good on the surface but has no significant impact.It’s time to stop the isolated changes where you have place after place by doing random things that look like “At first glance, they are good, but in reality you do not make any changes at all. Experts say they know their recommendations are probably the most demanding and ambitious yet, but warn that time is running out. Other recommendations listed in the report: The change will come only if the policy objectives are formed on a global scale, but extend nationwide.

Actions known to reduce marine plastic waste should be encouraged, separated and scaled immediately. These include moving from linear to circular plastic production and consumption by modeling waste, stimulating reuse, and utilizing market-based instruments. These actions can generate ‘quick wins’ to inspire further policy action and provide a context that encourages innovation.

Supporting innovation to move to a circular plastic economy is essential. While many technical solutions are known and can be initiated today, these are insufficient to achieve the ambitious net-zero goal. New approaches and innovations are needed.

There is a considerable knowledge gap in the effectiveness of marine plastic waste policies. An urgent and independent program is required to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of plastic policies in order to identify the most effective solutions in different national and regional contexts.

The international trade in plastic waste must be regulated to protect people and nature. Transboundary movement of waste plastics in countries with insufficient waste management infrastructure can result in significant plastic leakage into the natural environment. The global plastic waste trade needs to be more transparent and better regulated.

COVID-19 recovery stimulus packages have the potential to support the delivery of the Osaka Blue Ocean Vision. Plastics in the UK: Practical and widespread, but problematic More information:

