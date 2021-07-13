Govt decides to uphold TLP ban, approach ECP for annulment of party election symbol – Pakistan

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday that the government has decided to maintain the ban imposed in Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) earlier this year after party workers staged three days of violent protests across the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the report by the committee, composed to consider the TLP’s appeal against the ban, was presented at the federal cabinet meeting.

“The cabinet was told that after hearing the position of the Punjab government and the party and after investigating the matter, the committee decided that the decision to stop [TLP] it is made on the basis of merit and facts “.

Chaudhry recalled that there were allegations against the TLP of torturing and killing police officers, setting fires and damaging property, adding: “With this in mind, the Cabinet agreed with the committee report and decided to uphold their detention (TLP).” .

In the second phase, the law ministry and the attorney general for Pakistan would approach the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to cancel the party’s election symbol, he said.

The government had officially banned TLP on April 15th. The development followed three days of violent protests organized by TLP activists against the arrest of their leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi.

A notice declaring TLP a banned organization was issued by the interior ministry shortly after the federal cabinet, through a circular notice, approved a summary to ban the party.

The TLP had decided to appeal the ban, after which the government formed a committee consisting of two representatives of the interior ministry and one from the law ministry, to decide on the appeal within 30 days.

Last week, the Punjab government extended Rizvi’s pre-trial detention for another 90 days.

Special 15pc permit for army personnel

Chaudhry said that during today’s meeting, the cabinet approved a 15 percent special allowance to run the base salary for Pakistani Army personnel. There has been no increase in the salaries of armed forces personnel for the past two years, he said.

“They (Pakistani Army) had frozen their salaries. Civilly, discretionary permits of up to 25 pieces were given to the Secretariat. [employees] and a total surcharge of 10 pc was given to civil servants. To make it equal, special help is being given up to 25 pieces [to Pakistan Army personnel] after two years “.

Chaudhry said special permits were not being granted to Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel for now but the prime minister said “discussion needs to be done to include them.” Therefore, officials from the interior ministry and the finance ministry would hold meetings and it was expected that Rangers and FC staff salaries would also increase, he added.

‘Very concerned’ about the situation in Afghanistan

The minister said the government was “very concerned” about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and was making efforts to ensure that a situation in which Afghans would have to leave their homes was not created.

He said the global community should “stay with Pakistan” instead of simply predicting the number of Afghan refugees. Chaudhry said Pakistan was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and “full efforts were being made” to learn from past experiences and formulate a policy.

“This is not only the responsibility of Pakistan, but of the whole world,” he said. “You can not just come and [destroy] place and then say [Pakistan can deal with it]. The international community and countries must live up to their responsibilities. Pakistan’s full effort is [geared towards ensuring] peace in Afghanistan “.

Destruction in Islamabad

Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed “a lot of concern” about interference in Islamabad’s green areas and had directed the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy to remove their walls / other security arrangements from green areas as well.

“They have started to act on it. When institutions like the air force and navy do not have that permit, there is no doubt that someone else will be given permission” to build in green areas, “he stressed, adding that the cabinet federal has instructed the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make Islamabad a “city without violations.”

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the government campaign for plantations this monsoon season would be “the largest in the history of Pakistan” in which 50 million trees will be planted. He also instructed all ministers to take part in the plantation campaign, Chaudhry shared.

The federal government also approved a three-day holiday for Eidul Azha starting July 20, he said.

A report on security protocols will be presented to the prime minister next week after which “standards will be reviewed and security will be streamlined,” he added.