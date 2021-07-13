Guo Gangtang, father who never gave him hope, finds abducted son after 24 years





The saga of a desperate father whose son was abducted 24 years ago has come to a surprisingly happy ending with a tearful reunion. Guo Gantangs Xinzhen’s son was abducted in front of the family home in China’s Shandong province in 1997 when the child was only 2 years old. Guo spent the next two dozen years traveling more than 310,000 miles on 10 different motorcycles trying to find him. Guo was wounded and robbed during his epic quest, which inspired the film Lost and love in 2015 starring Hong Kong actor Andy Lau. He spent his families saving his life, sometimes praying for spare changes to buy gasoline for his bike. He kept pictures of his son and followed tips that eventually led to the identification of his sons’ abductors, whom China’s Ministry of Public Safety described as a desperate couple for money they had spotted the child playing with and abducted him for to sell to traffickers. Authorities, inspired by Guos’s determination, also continued the search and eventually identified the couple who sold it and the traffickers who bought it in a nearby province, using DNA from the children’s parents to identify it positively. Those involved in the abduction have been arrested. Police say the boy was in good health but did not disclose how he spent the last 24 years. Several local news reports have suggested he was sold to a childless couple who raised him as their own. Lau, who played Guo in the film, expressed his joy at the reunion. “I feel extremely happy and inspired today because Brother Guos’s son has finally reunited with his parents after 24 years with the efforts of the Chinese authorities,” Lau wrote in a post on social media. I want to tell Brother Guo that I admire his perseverance and also thank the authorities for their years of toil. I hope everyone can join me in supporting anti-human trafficking and that the most concerned families can be reunited soon. During his search, Guo became an important asset to missing persons organizations in China, which unfortunately deal with thousands of kidnappings a year. The union was broadcast on Chinese state television CCTV, during which the mother could be heard crying, My Baby, came back. Now that the baby has been found, everything can be happy from now on, Guo said during the reunion. It’s an important day for me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/guo-gangtang-dad-who-never-gave-up-hope-finds-abducted-son-after-24-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos