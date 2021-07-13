The boy left without money after hitting his father’s 60,000 in Liverpool FC escorts and tickets

A boy has run out of money after cheating on more than 60,000 of his ailing father to hit him on Liverpool FC escorts and tickets.

Carl Hadfield, 49, began stealing from his father’s bank account when the pensioner was in the hospital.

Hadfield, who was living at the bottom of his parents’ garden in a caravan, went so far as to claim to be his father when the NatWest bank called to ask for suspicious transactions.

He sprinkled his father’s money on escorts, trips to see Liverpool FC from a hospitality kit and an Audi A5, the Derby Crown Court heard.

Hadfield has been ordered to pay only 1 after hearing of Crime Income heard he had run out of money, reported Derby Telegraph.

Registrar Adrian Reynolds said: "I find that the benefit figure was 61,804.26 and since there are no assets available I order a nominal 1 to be paid.







“He has 28 days to pay it and if not the sentence is one day (in jail) in the default.”

The Crime Revenue Act gives police the ability to demand money to be taken from criminals who have made their money from bad profits.

The money that is seized is shared between the police and the Government and is often used to fund community projects.

During the sentencing as the same court in February, Rebecca Coleman, the prosecution said the offense began in 2017 when Hadfield’s father was hospitalized.

She said that during that time the defendant's sister had access to her father's bank accounts and was helping with finances.







In November 2017, the girl realized that the money was missing from a bank account in Santander and she and her father went to one of the branches.

Ms Coleman told the court: “They were told that payments had been made by her to Tani TV, Amazon and a high number of PayPal transactions which had not been authorized.

Police were called and an investigation revealed that more than 16,000 were missing from a NatWest account, more than 26,000 from a Santander account and had a bill of 7,000 unpaid credit cards.

Defendant was invited for a voluntary interview and admitted that he took the money saying he had set up a PayPal account on behalf of his fathers.

He said he even used it to buy a hospitality apartment at the Liverpool football club and checked into an Ibis hotel and paid for escorts. He said he also bought an Audi A5 car.

Ms Coleman said Hadfield failed to appear in court after being charged and disappeared until the second set of offenses in late 2019.

She said his father received a phone call from the bank saying 600 had been withdrawn who later linked up with his son.

Miss Coleman said between August and December 2019 another 9,500 were taken.

She said: On January 16, 2021, the defendants ‘sister called the police to say that her brother was living in a caravan at the bottom of his parents’ garden and he was arrested.

Hadfield, from Clowne, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and two counts of fraud.

In a statement of influence to the victim, Hadfield’s father demanded that his son not be sent to prison – but he did.

Imprisoning him for 20 months, Judge Jonathan Bennett said: You squandered the money in many inappropriate ways.