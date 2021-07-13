Rajasthan BJP MLA sent to jail in case of forgery





AL Meena had forged his marriage certificate for the elections in Panchayat

A Judicial Magistrate in the Udaipur districts Sarada city sent the BJP MLA from Salumber, Amrit Lal Meena, to jail after he was handed over to the court in connection with an alleged forgery case. Mr Meena has been accused of falsifying his women’s Class V sheet to give her the opportunity to run in the 2015 Panchayat election. The court returned Mr. Meena in custody until July 23 on Monday. The MLA allegedly signed his wife Shanta Devi’s fake ballot as caretaker for her submission to the State Election Commission with her appointment letters as proof of her educational qualification. Mrs. Shanta Devi, also a bailiff, had contested and won profits in polls for sarpanch in the village of Semri panchayat. One of her opponents, Sugna Devi, had filed a complaint against her, after which the CB-CID of the State police investigated the matter and found that the note sheet was false. The indictment filed in the case mentioned as accused Ms. Shanta Devi and Mr. Meena. The Rajasthan High Court had denied the temporary condition to Mr. Meena, after which he moved a special petition for leave to the High Court. The rooftop court instructed him to surrender to the magistrate court in Sarada within three weeks and stopped his arrest. Minimum educational qualifications to oppose panchayat and local government polls were introduced in Rajasthan during the previous BJP regime. For the contestation of sarpanch election, a candidate from the general category was required to have passed grade VIII, while the right to a candidate from the Planned Castes and Planned Tribes should have passed grade V. After being elected to power in 2018, the state Congress government repealed the minimum educational qualifications required to run in the Panchayat and Urban constituency elections. The CB-CID found in its investigation that Ms. Shanta Devi’s sheet had been issued by a school in Nasirabad in Ajmer district but it was forged and she had not studied or passed grade V. During court proceedings on Monday, the magistrate rejected Mr. Request for Meena’s release and sent her to jail.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rajasthan-bjp-mla-sent-to-jail-in-forgery-case/article35301199.ece

