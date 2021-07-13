SD Mining News





Megan Snyder developed a unique routine during the Spring 2021 semester. She woke up at midnight every evening for two weeks and traveled to the South Dakota Mining campus to join an eight-hour Zoom call with a team of chemistry students. industrial and chemical engineering in Germany. Snyder was on one of seven collaborative teams involved in a hands-on chemical process design project as part of a long-standing relationship between Darmstadt Technical University, Provadis International School of Management and Technology, and South Dakota Mining. In a normal year, mining students like Snyder would have the opportunity to travel to Germany to participate in practical training within a German university and manufacturing plant. In the coming years personal learning will continue. But for Snyder the opportunity to work virtually is still very rewarding. Even though we could not travel, I still wanted to interact with an international team of engineers, says Snyder. I was very impressed by the German students and engineers who could switch to the English sentence when I entered the room and continued to communicate complex engineering concepts in a second language. Snyder is now a graduate and is working for Kimberly-Clark. The company has numerous ongoing international projects, and this experience gave it the insight to work as an engineer in the global market. When working in an international team in real life you will not be able to jump on the plane for every issue, very often you will collaborate in Zoom, and this class gave me the tools to overcome the challenges. This international experience is a core design course for chemical engineering students in Mining. These students have gone beyond, beyond, getting up in the middle of the night, to participate in this very intensive program, says Travis Walker, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering in Mining. They believe so much in this international experience that they chose to do so even though they did not have a chance to travel this year. This year the students helped design part of a nitric acid plant in collaboration with the German industrial firm Thyssenkrupp, which works closely with the German course organizers, Professor Dr.-Ing Alfons Drochner and Professor Bastian Etzold. Nitric acid is an important ingredient in things like fertilizers. The corporate sponsor hopes that student teams will come up with new innovative solutions that can increase efficiency in some areas in the factory. Students sometimes bring to the table a unique or creative perspective that can benefit the industry, says David Dixon, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at Mining. Mining students benefit greatly from this collaboration in multidisciplinary design projects involving German faculty, engineers, chemists and students. Engineers and scientists live and work in a global economy. This experience is preparing our students for the real world because many of these students will be doing the same international work on industrial teams throughout their careers, says Suzi Aadland, Director of the Ivanhoe International Mining Center. The mine is establishing similar collaborations between universities and corporate partners in other countries, including the Universidad Mondragn in Queretaro, Mexico, and a number of countries in South America. The structure of this relationship with our partners in Germany is something we are trying to replicate elsewhere because it is very valuable to students. This really intensive design work, with an international team is the same experience many of our students will attend when they graduate and go to work for a multinational company, says Aadland.

