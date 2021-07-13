Pop star Olivia Rodrigo coming to the White House to promote vaccines





Rodrigo, the singer of the summer hits “Drivers License”, “Good 4 U” and “Dj Vu” is heading to the White House on Wednesday to do her part to increase the Covid-19 vaccination in relation to the essential demographics of youth. Rodrigo, 18, will meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, said a White House official. It will also “record videos about the importance of young people being vaccinated, including answering important questions young people have about getting vaccinated,” said the official, who comes as the administration continues to push for vaccinations. more Americans amid growing cases and a slow pace of vaccinations. The videos, according to the White House official, will be featured on Rodrigo’s social media channels and White House social media sites. Rodrigo has more than 28 million followers across its channels, the official noted. The young singer’s decision to raise awareness on vaccines comes as the Delta variant poses a particular threat to the country’s youth, who still lag far behind in vaccinations. As of this week, 33.5% of Americans ages 12 to 15 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 24.9% fully vaccinated, for data from the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Forty-five-and-a-half percent of Americans 16 to 17 have received at least one dose, with 37.1 percent fully vaccinated. And 50.5% of Americans 18 to 24 have had at least one dose, with 41.6% fully vaccinated, all of these newer groups are far from the national average. The White House has acknowledged that there is a lot of work to be done to reach this group. “Where the country has the most work to do is especially 18 to 26 years old. The reality is: Many young Americans have felt like COVID-19 is not something that affects them and they have been less eager for it. “” Covid-19 White House response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters last month. Zients continued, “However, with the Delta variant now spreading across the country and infecting young people around the world, it is more important than ever to be vaccinated.” Biden on Tuesday posted a photo on Instagram of his younger self , signed, “I know this young man would have been vaccinated, but we must protect other young people as well. Who is willing to help?” Rodrigo commented: “I’m inside! See you tomorrow at the White House!”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/13/politics/olivia-rodrigo-white-house/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos