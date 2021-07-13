International
South Africa: 45 dead as Zuma prison riots intensify | South Africa
Riots in South Africa sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma intensified on Tuesday, despite calls for calm by senior officials and the deployment of thousands of soldiers on the streets to strengthen police in the war.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the deadly violence and protests as unprecedented in the 27 years since the end of the apartheid regime. The death toll from nearly a week of riots has risen to 45, some from gunshot wounds, while 750 people have been arrested.
Ten people were killed during a mob crackdown Monday evening at a mall, officials said. Others were reported dead when a stack of goods in a warehouse collapsed. Four police officers were injured.
We are confident that our law enforcement agencies are able to do their job successfully. The current situation on the ground is under strong scrutiny and we will ensure that it does not worsen further, Police Minister Bheki Cele told reporters, saying the concerns threatened major shortages of medicine and food across South Africa.
The wave of violence has hit South Africa that shakes vaccination and also disrupted access to essential health care services including the collection of medicines from patients suffering from tuberculosis and HIV, the health ministry said.
Those with vaccination appointments in the riot-hit areas have been advised to restructure.
There were also reports of looted clinics and problems with oxygen delivery to hospitals treating victims of a brutal third wave of Covid infections gripping the country.
The riots have so far been limited to South Africa’s two most populous provinces: Gauteng, home to Johannesburg, the largest city and economic power plant; and KwaZulu-Natal, Zumas hometown province. Some of South Africa’s major highways were blocked.
There were 26 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal and 19 in Gauteng, including 10 who died in crowd suppression during the looting of the Ndofaya shopping center in Soweto.
The robbers set off with big televisions, microwave ovens, clothes and linen. Some drove cars and trucks to stores to help remove items.
There have been similar scenes in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Its capital, Pietermaritzburg, has been hit hard, with stores selling electronics, meat, clothing and sporting goods being targeted.
In the center of Durban, the largest city in KwaZulu-Natal, there were widespread outages and aid workers were attacked, while footage shot by television networks from helicopters showed large fires and hundreds of people grinding through warehouses, shop warehouses and factories in the suburbs.
Many businesses and malls in both provinces were closed as a precaution as a number of false alarms led to the panicked evacuation of several malls in Johannesburg and elsewhere. There were also reports of fuel and food panic purchases in some areas and growing shortages due to supply chain disruptions.
Cele said police were trying to monitor inflammatory social media posts and he made a prayer that the measures against Covid-19 be respected.
