Australian apartment blocks located in strong blockage

Two Australian apartment blocks have been placed under tight blockade with residents banned from leaving as authorities step up efforts to curb a rapidly rising coronavirus outbreak.

Police were posted outside an apartment block in Sydney’s Bondi neighborhood, where nine people tested positive for the virus, with movement inside and outside the building restricted.

Sydney’s five million residents are currently in their third week of a partial blockade as authorities try to curb the spread of the virus in the community.

Residents in Australia’s largest city are allowed to leave home for exercise, basic shopping, work or health reasons, but are encouraged to stay home.

Stricter restrictions are imposed on people who have visited places that have been declared a virus hotspot, which may include mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Australia’s last Covid-19 spread began in mid-June and has since grown to 767 cases.

An entire block of flats in Melbourne was also placed in solitary confinement for 14 days after evacuation workers who visited Sydney proved positive.

Authorities are now asking Australians living in other apartment buildings to wear masks when they are in common areas.

“When you are in apartment buildings, we do not want you to gather in any common space,” said New South Wales chief health officer Kerry Chant.

“We are really asking a public health order to wear masks when you transit through common areas.”

Residents in a southwestern Sydney neighborhood where the virus is currently spreading faster are now required to be tested every three days if they leave the area to work.

Less than 10% of Australians are fully vaccinated, leaving the population very sensitive to the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

The Sydney blockade was scheduled to end on Friday, but an extension is now looking possible, despite a drop in new infections to 89 in the last 24 hours.

WHO warns against people mixing and matching Covid vaccines

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist advised people not to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a “dangerous trend” as more data on health impact are needed.

Soumya Swaminathan said at an online conference: “It will be a chaotic situation in the countries if citizens start deciding when and who will take a second, third and fourth dose.”

Swaminathan called the mix a “data-free zone,” but the WHO clarified that some data was available and more was expected.

His Strategic Advisory Group on Vaccines in June said the Pfizer vaccine could be used as a second dose after an initial dose of AstraZeneca if the latter is not available.

The results of a further clinical study, led by Oxford University, will look at the mix of AstraZeneca and Pfizer as well as the Moderna and Novovax vaccines under development.

New Covid rules spark vaccines in France

A record number of French people have been booking appointments for Covid-19 strikes after President Emmanuel Macron announced restrictions on the unvaccinated, including mandatory tests to enter restaurants.

The head of Doctolib website, the main site for booking vaccination appointments, said traffic was at an all-time high following Mr Macron’s televised speech last night.

A total of 926,000 people had booked a stroke, with 65% of them under 35, he added.

Mr Macron said anyone wishing to go out to eat or drink, take a long-distance train or visit a mall would have to show a “health permit”, meaning or proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The switch will also be needed to attend a festival, theater or cinema show as part of the government strategy to handle the large number of new cases related to the Delta variant.

Covid free trials will end in September “to encourage vaccination instead of taking too many tests,” Mr Macron added in the speech watched by 22 million people.

He also announced mandatory vaccinations for healthcare staff, retirement home workers and others working with vulnerable people from September.

Faced with criticism on social media that the government was forcing people to be vaccinated against their wishes, Health Minister Olivier Veran said the health permit “was not a sanction, it is not blackmail”.

He said the country was far from a situation where the general population was being told to get vaccinated.

“The transition to health makes your life easier,” he said, adding, “We want to avoid a deadlock at all costs.”

The number of new cases has increased significantly in France, to more than 4,000 cases in recent days due to the more contagious Delta variant.

About 35.5 million people – just over half the population of France – have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, but the rate of injections has slowed in recent weeks.

The spread of South Korean vaccines is brewed to stop

The spread of COVID-19 vaccinations in South Korea to people aged 55-59 has stumbled to a halt over a week as an increase in new cases sparked a rush for shots, booking available supplies and destroying the site official booking.

The ban on vaccination appointments for people over the age of 50 came late Monday, the first day that inoculation reservations were opened for people under 60.

Daily infections had risen to 1,288 today, an eighth day with more than 1,000 cases, the Yonhap news agency reported. Among them were 563 cases in the capital Seoul, the highest ever for that period.

As South Korea is ahead of its vaccination target schedule, the pace has slowed significantly in recent weeks to about 30,000 doses per day from a peak of 850,000 earlier as it finalizes delivery schedules to start Modern COVID-19 vaccinations for people in their 50s.

“Due to strong demand, 1.85 million doses of Moderna were fully reserved and reservations for those who could not register would resume on July 19,” the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement. A total of about 3.52 million people in the 55-59 age group were eligible to register, leaving still 1.67 million to reserve shots.

Only about 11.6% of the country’s 52 million population have completed vaccination, including taking both shots for products requiring two doses, while 30.4% have received one dose, according to government data.

Germany is wary of reopening as England prepare to lift Covid’s curbs

German officials said the coronavirus measures should be maintained until more people were vaccinated, and one called England’s plan to remove most of the restrictions despite the spread of the Delta variant “a very dangerous experiment”.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said coronavirus restrictions were still needed to avoid a further stalemate in the economy.

Germany reported 646 new cases of coronavirus today, from 440 a week ago, with an increase in the number of cases per 100,000 people over seven days to 6.4 from 4.9.

Alena Buyx, head of the German Ethics Council, said compulsory vaccinations were not necessary in Germany.

But she added that the restrictions should not be eased as long as not even half the population is fully vaccinated, describing England’s move to remove almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions as a “very dangerous experiment”.

Washington Monument to reopen after Covid closure

The Washington Monument will reopen to visitors this week for the first time in six months, according to the National Park Service, as the U.S. capital seeks to revive its role as a tourism hub.

The national currency in honor of America’s founding father was closed as a security measure in January for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and was kept closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Coronavirus deaths have dropped significantly in the US in recent months, although cases are on the rise in some parts of the country due to fragmented vaccination rates and new variants.

Perched above the city that bears his name, the monument celebrates the military and political leadership of George Washington, whose Continental Army led the neo-American revolutionaries to independence from Britain.

With its completion in 1884, the 170-meter obelisk was briefly the tallest building in the world.

Malaysia closes vaccine center after 200 workers infected

A Malaysian coronavirus vaccination center closed after more than 200 workers tested positive for Covid-19, authorities said, as the country’s cases set a new daily record.

Malaysia is struggling with a serious outbreak driven by highly infectious variants and has been under a severe blockade since early June.

It has escalated its crackdown by opening mass vaccination sites, and about 11% of the population have so far been fully vaccinated while nearly 25% have received a first dose.

But a vaccination center in the hard-hit state of Selangor was forced to close after 204 staff and volunteers out of 453 there tested positive, said the minister in charge of the inoculation machine.

Those who were infected had low “viral loads” and none had serious symptoms, probably because most of the workers in the country in Shah Alam city had been vaccinated, he said.

Four hundred workers there had been inoculated, he added, but he did not say which vaccine had been given to them. Malaysia is using Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac hits in its opening.

Aviation industry workers await their vaccine at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

The closure of the center caused thousands of meetings to be resumed, but it will reopen tomorrow after the cleanup, with new staff.

Cases of the Delta variant in Turkey almost triple within a week – minister

The number of Delta Covid-19 variants in Turkey has risen to about 750 from 284 seven days ago and overall cases increased by 20% over the weekend compared to a week ago, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Turkey eased most of the coronavirus-related restrictions on July 1st as daily cases dropped from a peak of over 60,000 in April to around 5,000, but Mr Koca said the new figures showed an increase.

“These increases are more pronounced in countries where the level of inoculations is low,” he told reporters, citing growing cases in southeastern Turkish provinces.

Mr Koca called on people to be vaccinated and said about 61% of the adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine. He has set a target level of 70% at the time of the Eidal-Adha holiday next week.

Travelers in Istanbul wear face masks on public transport

Turkey has reported 5.5 million Covid-19 cases and 50,000 deaths in total.

A vaccination program has grown by about a million shots a day in recent weeks, with 38 million receiving at least one dose from a population of 84 million.

Turkey’s vaccine program began in January with shootings conducted by Sinovac and now also includes vaccines from Russia’s Pfizer / BioNTech and Sputnik V.