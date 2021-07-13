International
The woman wanted for murder in Hamilton returned to Canada after being arrested in Hungary
A woman who police say fled to Hungary after a murder in February in Stoney Creek, Ont., Has returned to Canada.
Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25, who arrived on a flight Monday, will appear in court on Tuesday, Hamilton police said in a press release.
Li and Oliver Karafa, 28, who remain in Hungary while fighting extradition, are both from Toronto and are charged with murder and attempted murder. Tyler Pratt, 39, was killed and a 26-year-old woman was injured in the Feb. 28 shooting around 7:15 p.m. ET at a home on Arvin Avenue in Stone Creek.
Prattwas was found dead at the scene and the 26-year-old was found with serious injuries. She has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover, according to police.
Police have not revealed what made them shoot, but previously said they are “very pleased with the motivation for the shooting and killing”.
Police say Li and Karafa had left for Eastern Europe within 24 hours of the shooting.
Det.-Sergeant. Jim Callender. previously said it doubled through several countries, including Slovakia and the Czech Republic, before arriving in Budapest. He also described leaving Canada as “unusual”.
Budapest Metropolitan Court said KarafaisSlovak-Canadian.
Fighting the extradition process, police say
Investigators in Hamilton and beyond, including the Hungarian Fugitive Active Search Team, have been cooperating for the past three months, leading the arrest of Karafa and Li in Budapest.
The Budapest Metropolitan Court said it held an extradition hearing in June for both.
“During the hearing, the accused woman gave her consent to the extradition … The accused man did not consent to his extradition,” the court wrote in a statement to CBC News.
Investigators took a flight to Hungary and returned to Canada with Li on Monday, but Karafa continues to fight the extradition process, police said.
Hamilton Police said any information with any information could contact Det. David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123 or Obstacles to Crime.
