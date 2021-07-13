International
Palestinians find unity in the ruins of the Israel-Hamas War
JERUSALEM Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians remain high as a fourth war with Hamas ended in a shaky ceasefire in May and Israeli government-backed Palestinian homes and evictions continue in both East Jerusalem and the West Bank. But Palestinians and even Israel claim the Palestinian issue is galvanized like never before, and various Palestinian groups are discovering a new sense of unity in the rubble of the 11-day war.
Since the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, Palestinians have lived physically divided. In the Gaza Strip, a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt in 2007 means that most of its people have never left the small enclave and have had very little contact with Palestinian colleagues in the West Bank or East Jerusalem. This isolation was further deepened by decades of illegal occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
We have seen that all these colonial borders be it cement blocks and walls or obstacles in our minds that have caused division have begun to crumble. We are recovering our unified identity, said Mohammed El-Kurd, a 23-year-old student who grew up in occupied East Jerusalem and studied in New York. Millions of people around the world, for the first time, are waking up to the reality of apartheid and the ethnic cleansing Palestinians they face every day.
The recent war, and especially the social media frenzy that accompanied it, has helped break down these divisions.
During the riot weeks, hashtags such as #SaveSheikhJarrah and #GazaUnderAttack went viral. For Al-Kurd, this meant that the number of his social media followers on Instagram went from 4,000 to 750,000 within weeks. He was quickly in the spotlight, with his family facing the threat of forced eviction in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah for years. But the situation escalated in May when Yaakov Fauci, a settler from New York, took over part of the El-Kurd family home, telling them that if he did not steal it, someone else would.
“Our voices have been policed by the public, but that is changing,” al-Kurd said. We want the blockade to end, we want to roam freely and we want the Palestinians to return home, instead of rotting in the refugee camps.
The swift fight between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza began with harsh Israeli tactics in Jerusalem met by a barrage of what was ultimately 4,000 Hamas rockets. The conflict left at least 256 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead. While the war resulted in a quick military victory for Israel, it also offered a kind of victory for the Palestinians, placing issues like Sheikh Jarrah, which had been simmering in the background for years, at the center of a new Palestinian sense of purpose.
Our nation has returned to its true cause, said Amjad Shawa, director of the Palestinian NGO Network in Gaza. Since the developments in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the war in Gaza, we are again united as a people. We have raised our voice because the current situation is unacceptable.
Basem Naim, head of the Council on International Relations within Hamas, said the main catalyst for the fighting was the bringing of Israelis to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the evictions in East Jerusalem. It has touched two sensitive points: the holy places and the refugees. We continue to fight a political conflict over citizenship, land and borders. Not just for some homes but about a long-term plan to extinguish Palestinian existence in Jerusalem, Naim said.
Id still say this conflict was different, he added. Palestinians have gained confidence, even though destruction in Gaza is widespread. They felt as if they were able to resist Israel for the first time.
The newly found sense of Palestinian unity is also evident in between
The leadership of Israel, said Mairav Zonszein, senior analyst for Israel and Palestine in the International Crisis Group.
Conceptually, Hamas put the Palestinians back on the radar and Jerusalem at the center of their affairs, she said. [Israeli] the government has realized that the Palestinians are uniting; that fragmentation is not as effective as they would like it to be; that they feel empathy for each other’s battles, whether they are in the West Bank, Jerusalem or Gaza.
Salma Shawa, a 24-year-old activist and entrepreneur, grew up in the closed Gaza enclave, where she rarely had a chance to interact with people from Jerusalem or the West Bank due to strict movement restrictions on Palestinians. But after the recent conflict, it has also made new connections with other Palestinians and crossed borders that seemed impassable.
Over the past few months, Palestine has moved on the global stage so much that it was even discussed in the US Congress. It has reunited its people, including some Palestinian generations of the diaspora who have never been to their country, she said.
Now there is no turning back. There is a new hope.
