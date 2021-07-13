Delhi: DDA puts an end to affordable rental housing complexes | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: DDA on Tuesday pushed for the inclusion of the Affordable Housing Complex (ARHC) scheme in the Delhi-2021 Master Plan to provide sustainable housing for the urban poor and migrants, officials said. The decision was made during a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority chaired by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, they said.

“In order to create vibrant, sustainable and comprehensive rental housing routes for urban migrants and the urban poor, the Authority has given final approval to Affordable Housing Complexes (ARHC) and their inclusion in MPD 2021.” said the DDA in a statement.

The proposal was taken in accordance with operational guidelines for the ARHC scheme issued by the Government of India, officials said.

Following prior approval at the DDA meeting on March 18, a public announcement was issued inviting objections and suggestions. All objections and suggestions received were put before the board of inquiry and hearing. They will now be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for review and final notification, they said.

The proposal paves the way for CRAs in privately owned land and land owned by government agencies on a priority basis. It will also include plots at auction by the DDA where a developer wants to use the purchased plot for ARHC, the statement said.

According to the approved norms, a housing complex will consist of a mixture of residential units (single bedroom or double bedroom) and a dormitory of four to six beds including all the usual facilities. A maximum overall FAR (floor area ratio) of 50 per cent above and above the allowed FAR is also being provided free of charge to stimulate the ARHC concept in Delhi, he said.

The policy stipulates that a maximum of 10 percent of the allowed FAR be used as a commercial component, which can be rented or sold by the developing entity. The use of ARHCs will be granted under the license act with a minimum term of three months and a maximum of three years, providing access for all eligible beneficiaries, he added.

The proposed ARHCs will provide affordable and easily accessible rental housing close to jobs for the urban poor and migrant workers in Delhi, the DDA said.

The urban authority also approved the change of land use to a 1.94 hectare plot in Bhavbhuti Marg near New Delhi Railway Station from ‘recreational’ to ‘public and semi-public’ for the construction of a transit camp for CRPF to facilitate the establishment and mobilizing its troops, officials said.

The proposal will now be put in the public domain to invite objections and suggestions from the general public, they said.

DDA also approved the basement area (PAR) rates used to calculate the cost of housing construction using the standard cost formula for the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 for a given housing inventory.

The inventory includes dwellings offered for the first time in the DDA 2021 Housing Scheme, dwellings offered for the first time in the DDA 2019 Housing Scheme and old inventory dwellings offered before the DDA 2019 Housing Scheme, the statement said.

The revision of land rates for calculating conversion rates for commercial and industrial properties and multi-level parking, requiring the conversion from rent to free ownership for 2019-2020 to 2021-22 was also approved, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/delhi-dda-gives-final-nod-to-affordable-rental-housing-complexes/articleshow/84385691.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos