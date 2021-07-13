Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter has the highest polls among potential presidential candidates





July 13 (UPI) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ranks highest among potential candidates for vice president, while his daughter ranks No. 1 among potential candidates for the highest office in the country, according to a local poll. The Pulse Asia poll of 2,400 respondents, conducted in June, showed that 18% preferred the current president to serve as vice president after he left office. Sara Duterte, currently mayor of Davao City, received a 28% favoritism rating, Ylli Philippines announced Tuesday. Duterte leaves next year. Under the Philippine Constitution, the president is limited to a six-year term and cannot be re-elected. Presidential candidates also do not need to choose a candidate for vice president. Candidates for that job run their own campaigns. Poll shows father and daughter could potentially serve together in an administration, but the president rejected the idea Monday, according to CNN Philippines. “My position is that I am, in fact, against my daughter’s candidacy. I want her to be spared from the perversions of politics,” Duterte said in a weekly national speech. The Philippine leader also criticized local politicians who could run in the presidential race next year. Elections are May 9. Duterte accused rivals, including government critics Antonio Trillanes IV, a former senator and Senator Leila de Lima, of being “hungry for power”. De Lima was arrested in 2017 after criticizing Duterte, who has administered a “violent war on drugs”. Police killed 50% more people between April and July 2020, year after year, for drug-related reasons, according to Human Rights Watch last September. Sara Duterte is following in the footsteps of her father, who was mayor of Davao from 2010 to 2013. Her father’s supporters, including President Harry Roque’s spokeswoman, have urged Sara Duterte to run for president. In Mindanao, her home province, 62% of respondents to the Pulse Asia poll said they would vote for her, according to the Philippine Star. Mayor Davao has not publicly confirmed any plans to run for office, reports said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2021/07/13/philippines-Philippine-presidential-Sara-Duterte-mayor/9971626194610/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos