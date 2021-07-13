Qatar says it has taken major step to control its airspace | Qatar News





Months after resolving a dispute with its neighbors, Qatar can now establish its Flight Information Region in its airspace.

Qatar has said it has been given a green light by a UN body over a proposal to control its airspace, months after resolving a dispute with its neighbors. The United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has given Qatar permission in principle to establish its own Flight Information Region (FIR) in its airspace, the Gulf nation announced on Tuesday. The decision was in response to a request from Doha to withdraw from an agreement signed with the neighboring Gulf state under which it had delegated its air navigation services. A three-year dispute with its Saudi-led Gulf neighbors had highlighted the shortcomings of the deal, which left Qatar completely dependent on entry into foreign-controlled airspace. Qatar and Bahrain were left with maritime borders drawn by the UK, the former colonial power, which have been the source of repeated disputes and clashes. Airspace is mainly determined based on existing land and maritime boundaries. Qatar, which is hosting the 2022 World Cup, has become a major player in the airline industry through Qatar Airways, which along with the Dubai-based Emirates is one of the largest airlines in the Middle East. [File: Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera] ICAO agreed, in principle, to establish a flight information region in Doha (FIR) and the Doha Search and Rescue Region (SRR) in talks last month, Qatar’s transport and communications ministry said in a statement. It would include Qatari sovereign airspace and, to optimize the security and efficiency of regional airspace, the next closest airspace over the high seas, he added. The Qataris’ proposal also included his intention to withdraw from the current agreement by which he has delegated to Bahrain the provision of air navigation services over his sovereign territory. The proposal represents one of the sovereign rights of the State of Qatar and demonstrates the major investments made by Qatar to develop its air navigation system, Transport Minister Jassim Al-Sulaiti said in a statement. Reconciliation The move comes months after a historic reconciliation between Qatar and other Gulf countries, including Bahrain. The Saudi-led regional bloc severed ties with Doha in 2017, accusing it of backing terrorism allegations it denied. They imposed extensive punitive measures, including banning Qatari planes from their airspace, closing Qataris only to the land border with Saudi Arabia, and deporting Qatari citizens. In December, Qatar reported airspace violations by four Bahraini fighter jets to the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Secretary-General. In a letter to members of the Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Qatari ambassador to the UN said that Bahraini military planes violated Qatari airspace by flying over the country’s territorial waters on December 9, 2020, the State News Agency reported. Qatar. In July this year, the International Court of Justice set up in 1946 to settle disputes between UN member states rejected an appeal by the blocking quartet against a decision by the world civil aviation body in favor of Qatar over sovereign airspace. In 2018, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) ruled that it had jurisdiction to settle a dispute brought by Qatar, which accused its neighbors of violating a convention governing the free passage of its passenger aircraft through space. foreign airlines. Qatar, which is hosting the 2022 World Cup, has become a major player in the airline industry through Qatar Airways, which along with the Dubai-based Emirates is one of the largest airlines in the Middle East.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/13/un-body-gives-qatar-permission-to-control-its-airspace The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos