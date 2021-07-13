LONDONR (AP) Pasi Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor and his wife received two doses of AstraZeneca AZN,

coronavirus vaccine in Nigeria, they assumed they would be free to travel this summer to a European destination of their choice. They were wrong.

The couple and millions of other people vaccinated through a UN-backed effort may find themselves barred from entering many European and other countries because those nations do not recognize the Indian version made for travel.

Although the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Europe is authorized by the regulatory agency for drugs on the continents, the same stroke produced in India has not been given the green light.

EU regulators said AstraZeneca has not completed the necessary paperwork for the Indian plant, including details on its production practices and quality control standards.

But some experts describe the EU move as discriminatory and unscientific, noting that the World Health Organization has inspected and approved the plant. Health officials say the situation will not only complicate travel and disappoint fragile economies, but will also undermine the confidence of vaccines by appearing to label some substandard shots.

As vaccination coverage increases across Europe and other rich countries, authorities eager to save the summer tourism season are increasingly relaxing coronavirus border restrictions.

Earlier this month, the European Union unveiled its COVID-19 digital certificate, which allows EU citizens to move freely in the 27-nation bloc, as long as they have been vaccinated with one of the four shots authorized by the European Agency of Drugs, have a new negative test, or have evidence that they have recently recovered from the virus.

While the US and Britain remain largely closed to foreign visitors, the EU certificate is seen as a potential model for travel in the COVID-19 era and a way to boost economies.

They do not include the AstraZeneca photo produced in India or many other vaccines used in developing countries, including those made in China and Russia.

Individual EU countries are free to enforce their own rules for travelers from inside and outside the bloc and their rules change greatly, creating further confusion for tourists. Some EU countries, including Belgium, Germany and Switzerland, allow people to enter if they have had non-EU approved vaccines; some others, including France and Italy, dont.

For Nsofor, the meaning that he could be stopped was a rude awakening. After a year of hard work during the Abuja pandemic, Nsofor and his wife were eagerly awaiting a European vacation with their two young daughters, perhaps admiring the Eiffel Tower in Paris or visiting Salzburg in Austria.

Nsofor noted that the Indian-made vaccine he received was authorized by the WHO for emergency use and was supplied through COVAX, the UN-backed program to provide shots to the poorest corners of the world. WHO approval included a visit to the factory of the Serum Institute of India to ensure that it had good production practices and that quality control standards were met.

They were grateful to the EU that they funded COVAX, but now they are essentially discriminating against a vaccine that they actively funded and promoted, Nsofor said. This will simply give way to all sorts of conspiracy theories that the vaccines they were getting in Africa are not as good as the ones they have for themselves in the West.

Ivo Vlaev, a professor at the University of Brittany in Warwick who advises the government on behavioral science during COVID-19, agreed that Western countries’ refusal to recognize vaccines used in poor countries could fuel mistrust.

People who were already suspicious of vaccines will become even more suspicious, Vlaev said. They may also lose confidence in public health messages from governments and be less willing to abide by COVID rules.

Dr. Mesfin Teklu Tessema, health director for the International Rescue Committee, said countries that have refused to recognize WHO-cleared vaccines are acting against scientific evidence.

Vaccines that have met the WHO threshold should be accepted. Otherwise it seems like there is an element of racism here, he said.

The WHO called on countries to recognize all vaccines it has authorized, including two made in China. Countries that refuse to do so are undermining confidence in rescue vaccines that have already been shown to be safe and effective, affecting vaccination and potentially endangering billions of people, the UN health agency said this month.

In June, India Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla wrote on Twitter that he was concerned about vaccinated Indians facing problems traveling to the EU and said he was raising the issue to higher levels with regulators and countries .

Stefan De Keersmaeker, a spokesman for the EU executive wing, said last week that regulators were obliged to control the production process at the Indian plant.

We are not trying to create doubts about this vaccine, he said.

AstraZeneca said it only recently submitted documents for the Indian factory to the EU drug regulatory agency. She did not say why she did not do so earlier, before the agency made its original decision in January.

The refusal of some national authorities to recognize vaccines produced outside the EU is also irritating some immunized Europeans elsewhere, including the US

Gerard Araud, a former French ambassador to Israel, the US and the UN, wrote on Twitter this week that the passage of France COVID-19 is a disaster for people vaccinated abroad.

Public health experts have warned that countries refusing to recognize WHO-backed vaccines are complicating global efforts to safely resume travel.

You just can not wait for countries from the rest of the world indefinitely, said Dr. Raghib Ali of Cambridge University. Excluding some people from certain countries because of the vaccine they have received is completely contradictory because we know that these approved vaccines are extremely protective.

Nsofor said he and his wife are still deciding where to spend their summer holidays and are leaning towards Singapore or East Africa.

I did not realize there were so many layers to vaccine inequality, he said.