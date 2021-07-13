Ahead of SCO talks amid Taliban advance, Jaishankar meets with Afghan counterpart

In the wake of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and India after evacuating about 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar in Dushanbe to discuss the crisis in the war-torn country.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar arrived in the Tajik capital for a two-day visit to attend meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers and the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan.

My visit to Dushanbe began with meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister @MHaneefAtmar. Rate it for updates on the latest developments. Ahead of the SCO Contact Group meeting on Afghanistan tomorrow, Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

My visit to Dushanbe began with meeting with the Afghan Foreign Minister MHaneefAtmar. Rate it for updates on the latest developments. We look forward to the meeting of the SCO Contact Group for Afghanistan tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/O34PDkOFoh Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 13, 2021

The SCO, which is seen as a counterweight to NATO, was established at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It is an economic and security bloc with eight members and has emerged as one of the largest interregional international organizations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

The meeting of the SCO contact group for Afghanistan will take place at a time when Taliban militants are rapidly taking control of the northern part of the country and there are reports of thousands of Afghans fleeing to protect themselves from insurgents. Militants have reportedly captured dozens of districts in recent weeks and now control about a third of the country, ahead of the withdrawal of US and Western troops from Afghanistan by 9/11.

As part of the deal with the Taliban, the US and its NATO allies have agreed to withdraw all troops in exchange for a commitment by the militants to prevent extremist groups from operating in the areas they control.

Jaishankar had previously expressed concern over spiral violence and said so The aspect of legitimacy of who should govern the war-torn country should not be ignored. Speaking at a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, he said, “The issue we are now emphasizing is that we need to see a reduction in violence.” Violence cannot be the solution to the situation in Afghanistan. At the end of the day, whoever governs Afghanistan has an aspect of his legitimacy. I think this is something that can not and should not be ignored.

India has said it has a $ 3 billion development partnership, including more than 550 community development projects covering all 34 provinces, aimed at making Afghanistan a self-sustaining nation.

India is also a key player in the peace and stability of Afghanistan and has called for a national Afghan-owned, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled peace and reconciliation process.

Although the Indian embassy in Kabul is still operating with Indian diplomats and Afghan staff, there are now no Indian diplomats or other staff at the Indian consulates in Kandahar, Herat and Jalalabad.

New Delhi is looking at the situation in Mazar-e-Sharif in the north of the country, where there is a consulate. If the situation worsens, Mazar-e-Sharif could be the next place from which Indian officials and employees will be evacuated.

Although 50 Indian diplomats and staff were evacuated from Kandahar by a special Indian Air Force plane, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said on Sunday that the evacuation was a temporary measure and that the Kandahar consulate had not been closed.

MEA in a statement had said, India is closely monitoring the developing security situation in Afghanistan. The safety and security of our staff is essential.

Last month, the Taliban had said they believed in peaceful coexistence with their neighborhood and region.

Pakistan is our neighbor, we have common values ​​and history. India is also our regional country. No one can change the neighbors or the region. We must accept this reality and have peaceful coexistence. This is in everyone’s interest, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen had said in response to questions about how the Taliban saw India’s role in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal and what their views were on the Kashmir issue.

(With entries from PTI)