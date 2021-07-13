Woman Warns Against TikTok Egg Hack Theft After Serious Suffering

A woman has made a video warning against an attack on TikTok that resulted in severe burns to the face and neck.

Chantelle Conway, 25, posted on the video sharing app to explain the dangers of illegally hunting an egg in a microwave.

Speaking in front of the camera, with horrible burns on her face and neck, she says: “On Friday at 11 o’clock I put boiling water in a cup and I opened my egg and put it in the microwave, say for 5 to 10 seconds, maybe longer.I do not remember.

“When I took it out I put the cold spoon, as normal, I put the spoon in the cup to get my egg out.

“And as I inserted the spoon, the cold spoon shook the water as it was so hot that it was basically boiling, exploding all over my face.

“So I’m just saying please don’t do that egg cup challenge.”

Conway video, which can be seen here, was posted on July 4th and captioned: “Warning, please, please people stop making your eggs baked in the microwave I was VERY VERY lucky lucky. Now I have to leave it alone to cure #fyp”.

Speaking of the British newspaper Mirror, the second mother explained that she “had always made noisy eggs that way because it was just a faster and easier way to make them”.

She also revealed that: “It was the most severe pain I have ever experienced in my life and I had two natural births – it felt like someone had a blow to the face constantly and I was convinced that my whole face was burnt.”

“I think I probably would have died of pain if I had not acted so quickly by pouring cold water on myself because it was so bad, I could not handle it.”

Conway was at home with her 18-month-old baby when the incident happened and waited nearly an hour for her partner Mark Ball to rush to her Royal Bolton Hospital in Lancashire, UK.

Although her injuries have begun to heal, she revealed: “The next day I started having blisters on my chin and until Sunday morning I could not cope with the pain and went back to the hospital for some advice.

“On Monday, blisters on my chin exploded and I woke up with my hand stuck to my face, which pulled some skin when I moved – I was in a panic because then I had a piece of raw skin.”

Conway’s warning has been viewed since 121,400 times as many sent their congratulations to the new mother.

One person, Danielle White933, wrote: “Hope you improve xx soon”

Another TikTok user, Lille West, added: “I’m sorry this happened to you wishing you a speedy recovery!

There are many videos on the social media site showing how to catch an egg in the microwave, including one from Slackerketo, distributed on March 30th.

A man’s voice can be heard saying, “It worked very well, not lying, I was really surprised.”

The hashtag #microwaveeggs has 136,700 views.

Newsweek have contacted TikTok and Conway for comment.