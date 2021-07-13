Hungary’s Orban hitting retail is a dangerous farce

But Orban built his prime ministerial career as a populist. He has chosen to avoid the hard work of leading as a Democrat and instead used most of his parties as an opportunity to take an easier course by systematically destroying the institutions and laws that control democratic leaders and are part of of what legal scholar John MacArthur Maguire once called those wise restrictions that make people free.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban began his career as a Democrat. He was a shining light on the political scene in the 1990s, loved by Westerners with good intentions eager to help Hungary succeed in its post-Cold War transition from communism to democracy.

And, presumably, Orban will end his career whenever he ends up as a corrupt bully. Late-stage Orbanism is not really Hungarian nationalism either liberal democracies. Farsi farce.

Last month, Orban and his associates pushed through new anti-LGBTQ legislation through the Hungarian parliament, and on July 8, the law went into effect. It echoes the provisions of a similar law passed by Russian President Vladimir Putin eight years ago and stops among other things favorable to minors for sexual and gender diversity. The law rightly drew criticism from the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte bluntly called for the extradition of Hungary from the EU.

In some ways, the move was a continuation of the behavior we have seen before from Orban and his Fidesz party. In recent years, Muslim refugees and the Roma community have found themselves instrumentalized by Orban for political purposes as he benefits from xenophobia and popular racism. So, perhaps, needing a new impetus for the populist factory, Orban landed on the LGBTQ minority as an attractive target. (And perhaps it is more than a coincidence that the law follows a scandal in which one of Orbans’s political friends was caught secretly from a gay sex party who broke the blocking rules last year.)

Populist leaders target minorities for two different reasons and usually in sequences it is, even if the goal remains consistent, the political goal evolves. In the first place, populists use popular prejudice as a way to build power: They claim to be a voice for the majority by expressing their fear and dislike of a minority group. (In the same way, former US President Donald Trump gave a racist description of Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals in his speech announcing the 2015 campaign.) The second reason for targeting minorities comes later, for ultimately populist leaders either from the left or the right inevitably fail to keep their promises. At this point, minority targeting becomes a means of distraction: an attempt to redirect growing dissatisfaction with the leader toward a vulnerable group.

The first type of targeting occurs as populists build strength; the second occurs while losing power. Populists without popular support have no claims to authority because they have lost the only reason for their rule. All leaders in nominal democracies care about their popularity, but populists care more because it is so essential to their legitimacy. (This is why vote manipulation is so enticing to them, even when they do not need it to be elected.)

Hungary is no longer just a history of largely democratic backwardness by a member of the European Union and NATO. It is a story of a leader and a regime who feel themselves losing popular legitimacy amid corruption scandals, one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the world, and concerns especially in urban areas that Orban has cohabited up to China AND Russia while sabotaging Hungary’s relations with the EU.

After several years as prime minister at the end of the millennium, Orban returned to power in 2010 and, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel could tell from personal experience, every leader loses the brilliance of innovation after a decade or so. Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony is emerging as the opposition candidate to run against Orban in the 2022 national elections. If that happens, he seems ready to offer Orban the first serious challenge to his control of power. since 2010. Karacsony presents a striking contrast to Orban: young, optimistic and enthusiastically committed to the dynamic future he sees for his EU country. He is fluent in matters of his generation, including climate change, education and major skills, and inequality.

Faced with the election, Orban will seek to perpetuate an unbreakable atmosphere, and Karacsony will try to expose as a political myth the idea that Fidesz could not be defeated in the national election. If Orban wins, Hungary is likely to continue, politically, to look more and more like a Central Asian country in the middle of Europe. If Karacsony wins, 2022 will be a turning point for the Hungaryan opportunity for a democratic renaissance.

While the next contest between Orban and Karacsony is for the Hungarians to decide, the Biden administration may still have the influence its NATO ally wants. One way to do this is for the United States to give its full support to the EU if it decides to assess the consequences of Hungary, not only for its recent breach of EU standards for the treatment of minorities, but even for its sliding a decade away from democratic governance that has not accidentally compared its growing tendency to play the disruptive role in EU decision-making. Like politicians in many red states in the United States who turn against Washington, Orban enjoys fiery rhetoric about Brussels. But also like many red states in relation to the US federal government, Hungary is a net entrepreneur from the EU budget. Orban needs EU money not only for Hungarian farmers, but also to feed the savage enterprise of official corruption over which he heads.

Last month, the White House opened a new framework for dealing with internationals corruption as a matter of national security. After a while, the administration identified dozens current and former senior officials in the northern triangle of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvadora targets for corruption-related sanctions. The administration recognizes how corruption in those countries undermines regional security and has contributed to the outflow of migrants and asylum seekers, including those arriving at the southern U.S. border.

Similarly, the Biden administration could use existing sanctions laws and its new anti-corruption framework as a way to deliver consequences for Orban and his friends in the coming months. Hungary’s democratic support is not just a loss for Hungarians; degrades the strength of the EU as a key US partner and undermines the values ​​on which the NATO alliance is based.

In the final years of the Obama administration, Hungarians learned that the oldest meeting they could have with Washington was with then-Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland. (They were further lifted when U.S. statements and sanctions made it clear that Orban’s governments, rising corruption was the main obstacle to a higher engagement.) Now as undersecretary for political affairs, Nuland can defend the policy for which she was once the face of: No Hungarian photo-opera with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken or other cabinet members. If Hungarians want to do business, they can do it with the help of the assistant secretary for Europe or the next US ambassador to Budapest. And, speaking of the U.S. ambassador, Biden has the chance to send a message of his choice. Whether the nominee is a political nominee or a career diplomat, someone with experience and credibility in tackling corruption and advancing human rights and democracy would send the message that Washington takes Hungary’s political degradation seriously. And when invitations to the Bidens Summit planned for Democracy come out, they should be addressed to members of Hungarian civil society, not the Orban government.

Finally, the Biden administration can collaborate with U.S. Congressional sources on Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty and launch the powerful Hungarian-language broadcast and digital program as a way to offset Orbans’ systematic dismantling of independent in Hungary. Hungary’s political coverage on the eve of the 2022 elections will be particularly useful Karacsony is a charismatic politician who can match Orbans’s tendency to deliver good content. But the coverage should also include ongoing political and cultural debates about democratic values ​​in Germany, France, Britain and the United States. Hungarians need to know not only about their political landscape but also about the wider community of democratic societies from which Orban and his friends have increasingly isolated them. After all, it should be their choice, not the Orbans, whether they will be part of that community of values ​​or not.

Above all, leaders on both sides of the Atlantic need to be prepared for more ardent behavior by Orban in the coming months. Nothing should surprise us now. My childhood gave me some insights into bullies who go after little people and one of those insights is that their cruelty is often overcome only by their weakness. This does not make them less dangerous; indeed, a desperate bully is often the most dangerous of all.