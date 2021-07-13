Differences in Bihar NDA regarding the need for population law





The NDA in Bihar appears to be a divided house over the need for a population law in the state after neighboring neighboring heads of state Yogi Adityanath announced to bring a law. The two main partners of the NDA alliance, BJP and JD (U), hold a diametrically opposed view of the issue. Prime Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that laws alone could not help control the population. It has been found after much research that the reproduction rate drops effectively if women are educated. Bihar has experimented with it promoting education among girls and achieving success. If it continued, the state would have negative population growth after 2040, Kumar said, citing the example of China to support his idea. Even in China, a decision was made about one to two children, now look what is happening there. The biggest thing is that when women are fully educated and aware, then the fertility rate will automatically decrease, he said. Minister Raj Bihars Panchayati Raj Samrat Choudhary placed CM Nitish in an indicted bank saying the CM has made the law enforceable in municipal bodies. It is very clear that the law of population control must be implemented in this country. In Bihar, this law is already applicable to the municipal body. Now is the time to apply to Panchayats as well, Choudhary said. Now the time has come for the rate of two children to be introduced in the panchayat elections, he said while underlining that any such provision can only be introduced by local rural government polls to be held in 2026 if there is a consensus, he added. Bihar Deputy Prime Minister Renu Devi and other party leaders disagree with Kumars’s views and loudly demanded a law to control the population. For population control, there is a need to make men more aware than women because there is a lot of fear among men about sterilization. In many districts of Bihar, the sterilization rate is only 1%, said Deputy CM. Union Minister Giriraj Singh also rejected Nitish Kumars’ theory. Population policy is the need of the country. Caste, religion is not a matter of politics. The way the population is becoming an obstacle to development, in this situation the law on population control is necessary. The Yogi government population control law is a big step, Singh said in Lakhisarai. Union state minister for the house Nityanand Rai, who is on a tour in Bihar said the request for the law is coming from different angles. The government is studying all aspects, Rai said. The Prime Minister, who was cornered by the BJP and his party workers, received congressional support. Congress spokesman Rajesh Rathod said the party agrees with Prime Minister Nitish Kumar. The control of the population in the country must be done consciously. Coincidentally, this is not the first time BJP and JD (U) have differed on issues. Earlier, after opposing the CAA, the party voted in favor of the government. RJD attacked the Prime Minister. If he is against the BJP’s stance, he should leave the party immediately, said RJD spokesman Mritunjay Tiwary.

