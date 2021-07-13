Dozens killed as riots erupt in South Africa after former president jailed – National

Crowds clashed with police and destroyed or set fire to shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as complaints issued by former President Jacob Zuma jail turned into the worst violence in years. .

The protests that followed Zuma’s arrest last week have escalated into looting and a source of general outrage over the hardship and inequality that continue 27 years after the end of apartheid.

Poverty has been exacerbated by severe social and economic constraints aimed at blocking the spread of COVID-19.

Security officials said the government was working to stop the spread of violence and looting, which has spread from Zuma’s home in KwaZulu-Natal to the country’s largest city Johannesburg and the surrounding Gauteng province and the Indian Ocean port city of Durban. .

Soldiers have been sent to the streets to try to contain the unrest.

Zuma, 79, was convicted last month of challenging a constitutional court order to provide evidence in an investigation investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.

He also faces trial in a separate case on charges including corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering. He pleaded not guilty in court in May.

The Zuma Foundation said there would be no peace in South Africa until the former president was released from prison.

“Peace and stability in South Africa are directly linked to the immediate release of President Zuma,” she said in a Tweet.

“Violence could have been avoided. It started with the decision of the constitutional court to detain President Zuma… This is what made people angry, “a spokesman for the foundation told Reuters separately.

Troops were moved to the firing points on Tuesday as police in large numbers seemed powerless to stop the riots, with columns of armored personnel carriers rolling across highways.

The bodies of 10 people were found Monday night following a breach at a Soweto shopping mall, Gauteng Prime Minister David Makhura said.

Hundreds of looters raided warehouses and supermarkets in Durban, one of the busiest transportation terminals on the African continent and an import-export hub.

Outside a Game retailer’s warehouse in Durban, robbers filled cars with goods and electronic clothing, a Reuters witness said. Inside, the floor was a mess of discarded packaging as the crowd emptied the shelves.

The order, which had been one of the best currencies with the emerging market during the pandemic, fell to a three-month low on Tuesday and local and strong currency debts suffered.

At least 45 people have been killed so far during the riots, 19 in Gauteng and 26 in KwaZulu-Natal, according to state and provincial authorities. Police Minister Bheki Cele put the official death toll at 10.

Shops and gas stations have been forced to close as protesters hurled stones at the street and police responded with rubber bullets, Reuters reporters said.

Aerial footage from the local eNCA channel showed black smoke rising from several warehouses in Durban as debris was dispersed.

A garment factory offering 600 jobs in Isithebe, north of Durban, will be forced to close while all its machinery and materials were looted, a textile union said.

Cele said at a press conference that 757 people had been arrested so far and said no one would be allowed to “mock our democratic state”.

“No amount of dissatisfaction or personal circumstances from our people entitles anyone to plunder,” he said, echoing the sentiments expressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa overnight.

However, Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, speaking at the same press conference, said she did not think a state of emergency had yet to be declared.

Legal proceedings against Zuma are seen as a test of South Africa’s ability after apartheid to enforce the rule of law.

But any confrontation with the soldiers risks prompting accusations from Zuma and his supporters that they are victims of a politically motivated coup by his successor, Ramaphosa.

The violence escalated as Zuma challenged his 15-month prison term in South Africa’s highest court on Monday. The trial was reserved until an unspecified date.

The deteriorating situation showed the wider problems and unfulfilled expectations that followed the end of white minority rule in 1994 and the election of Nelson Mandela in South Africa’s first free and democratic vote.

The economy is struggling to recover from the damage caused by Africa’s worst COVID-19 epidemic, with authorities constantly imposing restrictions on businesses.

Rising unemployment has left people increasingly desperate. Unemployment was at a new record high of 32.6% in the first three months of 2021.

The health department meanwhile said it had been forced to temporarily close several vaccination sites affected by the riots, which had disrupted the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Essential health care services like the collection of chronic medicines from tuberculosis, HIV and patients with diabetes were also affected by the violence.

An official, who declined to be named, said a government target of vaccinating 200,000 people Monday failed to reach 54,000 shots, largely due to disruption by violence.

(Additional reporting by Siyabonga Sishi in Durban and Tim Cocks, Siphiwe Sibeko and Tanisha Heiberg in Johannesburg, Written by Tim Cocks, Edited by Angus MacSwan)