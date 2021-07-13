The TikTok microwave egg hacker literally blows in a woman’s face

It literally exploded in his face.

An attempt by a UK woman to catch eggs using a TikTok viral attack turned into a horrific result after the experiment exploded eggs in her face, leaving her with horrible burns. Her recorded public service notice warns other home cooks against practice currently boasts over 120,000 views on the video platform.

“I literally burned my whole face and neck,” Chantelle Conway described in a July 4 clip detailing her experience with the TikTok shortcut, in which online epics it is suspected of catching eggs in liquid perfection putting them in the microwave for 90 seconds.

Accompanying footage shows native Farnworth, England, lying in bed with Freddy Krueger-esque terrible burns on face.

Chantelle Conway (right) in front of the egg cident.

The fiasco occurred on July 2 after the 25-year-old home cook blew a live egg into a cup of boiling water and placed her nose in the microwave for 10 seconds. Sun reported. Conway did not think twice about the illegal hunting method she would use for two years as “it was just a faster and easier way,” the mother of two told Kennedy News.

Without her knowing it, it was a recipe for disaster.

‘It was the worst pain I have ever experienced in my life and I had two natural births.’ Chantelle Conway

Things went badly after the amateur chef dipped a cold spoon in boiling water to remove the egg, causing a reaction that caused the scorching liquid to shoot all over his “face and neck”.

“It was the worst pain I have ever experienced in my life and I had two natural births,” described the painful parents, who was home alone with her 18-month-old daughter Heidi-River Ball at the time of the fanatical accident.

She added, “It felt like someone had a flame on my face constantly and I was convinced my whole face was burnt.”

In order to ease the agony, Conway quickly covered himself with cold water, which doctors later said saved him from third-degree burns.

Conway tried to remove the egg from the boiling water with her spoon, causing a reaction that caused the hot liquid from the tubes to shoot all over her face and neck.

The badly burned Gal then called her ex-partner Mark Ball, 34, who arrived home a torturous hour, then he took her to Royal Bolton Hospital.

After seeing how much pain Conway had, doctors immediately administered her morphine and placed the patient in a jelly face mask for two hours. This further prevented the scorched victim from experiencing life-threatening burns.

Unfortunately, the healing process over the next few weeks was not exactly a picnic. The mother’s face began to blister and explode, before being removed in large chunks, the Sun reported.

“Now I’re approaching the end and my burnt skin is falling like a snake,” Conway complained. “I do not have much pain now, but it is very itchy and the inside of the nose and lips are still very much alive.”

And the scars are more than just physical as the burn victim claims her five-year-old daughter “hates” her face like a croissant.

“She told me the other day that she doesn’t like my face like that and it breaks my heart,” said Conway, who says she worries “what the baby thinks, like if she’s afraid of me or doesn’t know me.”

Since then Conway has chronicled the face-melting ordeal in a TikTok viral video series.

Conway since then detailed her agonizing healing in one videosh series in an attempt to discourage other possible egg microwaves from following the example.

“It was foolish of me to do it and I just want more people to know what can happen to not happen to anyone else,” said Conway, who is said to have sworn to huevos entirely in light of the ordeal of facial melting.

She said, “I’m going back and it stops cooking. “I will never have an egg again because I am so traumatized.”

Indeed, this is not the first time a microwave attack has left someone with serious injuries. Another UK girl was due to be hospitalized in 2019 after her “petite huevos” exploded on her face, removing her skin like a napalm.

For a better, less scorching face egg, we recommend that you consult The Post’s summary of the smartest egg hackers on TikTok.