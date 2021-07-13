International
This latest blockade has been ‘tough with blood’ for business owners away from Sydney. Will new grants help?
As millions of people in a stalemate wake up to another day of restrictions around Greater Sydney, some are feeling a little less stressed as COVID crisis payments rise and business support grows.
Main points:
- Crisis payments to low-income workers during a blockade have increased
- A range of new business grants have been introduced during the Greater Sydney blockade
- Workers and businesses have different feelings
However, not everyone is able to use this help.
On Tuesday, federal governments NSWand announced a series of measures to help workers and business owners as the Great Sydney blockade reaches nearly three weeks.
The state is bringing in a new grant for very small businesses with a turnover between $ 30,000 and $ 75,000.
These so-called micro-businesses need a 30 percent turnover reduction to get $ 750 new per week.
Importantly, they can be anywhere in NSW, not just in jams in Greater Sydney.
This last condition is a big relief for Hunter Valley business owner Chris Holden.
Mr. Holden operates a one-man van business, where he sends people to wineries across the Hunter Valley a few days a week.
Despite not being stuck in Greater Sydney, the tour operator has lost almost all of its books because most of its customers come from the capital.
“It was bloody,” he said.
Mr Holden’s partner is in disability support and the couple has a small child. Their only financial rescue this week has been the $ 150 job Mr. Holden got with a local restaurant owner.
“This is keeping us on food for the week,” Holden said.
“I am grateful for any help.”
Despite being relieved that he is likely to receive the microbusiness grant, Mr Holden is concerned that it will take some time to access his bank account.
He had once joined JobKeeper but that scheme ended in March.
He said while the new micro-business grant felt similar to that federal government payroll subsidy scheme, it may not be so easy to access without an accountant.
“It’s at the stage where all we have in the assets is the van,” he said.
As well as the new microbusiness grant, an existing business support scheme announced two weeks ago at the start of the Greater Sydney blockade has been expanded.
Grants between $ 7,500 and $ 15,000 are available to eligible businesses with annual salaries of up to $ 10 million.
Grants will be conditional on companies maintaining their current staffing levels and will be paid to a maximum of 40 percent of a business list.
That would cost half a billion dollars a week, which would be funded equally by the NSW government and the Commonwealth.
It is expected to apply to businesses employing a total of 3 million workers in NSW.
The new payments were offered instead of restoring JobKeeper, a request made by both NSW and Victorian governments while fighting the blasts but rejected by the federal government.
The National Cabinet had previously agreed that the Commonwealth would provide individual revenue support, while it would be up to the states to provide cash flow to businesses in the event of a blockage.
Businesses will be able to register their interest on payments in NSW Website Service by today.
COVID emergency payments rose to $ 600 a week
Mr Holden is also relieved of the microbusiness grant because it was not eligible for Federal Government COVID crisis payments for casual workers and sole traders who lost their jobs during a blockage.
People should not be in the stated Sydney hotspot to apply for those payments up to $ 500 a week.
They could also apply only after a week of blocking.
There had been constant criticism that these COVID crisis payments had eligibility criteria which makes them too strict for many people experiencing difficulty accessing.
Yesterday, the federal government announced a pay rise from $ 325 to $ 375 for people who lost up to 20 hours of work, and from $ 500 to $ 600 for people who lost more than 20 hours.
From Sunday, emergency payments will be made available to people outside the declared COVID-19 Commonwealth hotspot if they meet the payment criteria. The NSW government will receive the file for this expansion of the scheme.
Casual employee Emily Grant has so far received two sums of $ 500 under the scheme after losing all of her job at a Sydney retail store during the blockade.
She will now receive the added amount of $ 600.
“While I estimate an extra $ 100 a week, this is the government that does the right minimum,” Ms Grant said.
As well as increasing the amount people will receive, the federal government last week also eased a hurdle that barred people with $ 10,000 savings from applying.
They can now apply after three weeks of blocking.
Data from Australia Services show that as of July 12, more than 134,000 applications had been made to NSW residents.
Almost 85 percent went to people who received the full $ 500.
In total, more than $ 63 million in payments have been made under this scheme by the Federal Government.
The amount to be paid now is likely to increase further each week, with increased cash payments, falling savings tests and more workers applying outside Greater Sydney.
People looking to get disaster pay can contact Services Australia.
But well-off people still can’t get cash from the COVID crisis
One of the eligibility criteria for COVID crisis payments that has not been changed is one that prevents people making welfare payments from applying.
Many people supplement welfare payments like JobSeeker, AUSTUDY or Youth Allowance with part-time or even full-time work.
Central CoastLily-Mae Clark medical student is in this predicament.
She completes her part-time job at a Youth Allowance chain store, normally earning only $ 35 a week for welfare under that scheme.
The fact that she receives that welfare now makes her unfit for COVID crisis payments.
“I am currently sitting as a part-time worker,” Ms. Clark said.
Her welfare payments should rise to about $ 177 a week without any other work, however, she is not sure when she will receive that money.
“I called Centrelink to ask what was going on, but I could not go to anyone,” she said.
“It simply came to our notice then.
“It’s the biggest time (during school holidays) that I have to work to save for a car and my uni fees. I don’t even have the opportunity to work for it. I’m just sitting at home.”
Ms. Clark said she felt lucky that she still lives at home with her parents.
Her mother, Margaret Clarke, added to this feeling.
“It’s not just Lily-Mae. They are children in much more difficult situations, who need to be looked at for help. It just can’t be just a blanket cut,” she said.
“I feel really sad for them. Opportunity is their opportunity in the mid-semester break to slightly improve their cash flow.”
