CM urges officials to start Colony Jagananna’s work on a priority basis





Beenshte approved to recruit 11,453 green ambassadors and 5,551 green guards



YS Jagan Prime Minister Mohan Reddy has urged Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Officers to prioritize infrastructure development work in the YSR Jagananna Colonies. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the progress of work undertaken by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj on Tuesday and urged officials to complete work related to village secretariats, village clinics and digital libraries by the end of the year. Officials should complete the geo-labeling and review the progress of construction of those buildings, in addition to ensuring the implementation of the clean-up program in the villages. Referring to the cleaning machine, the Prime Minister said that 23,747 green ambassadors and 4,482 green guards were on duty for door-to-door garbage collection across the State and approval was given to recruit 11,453 green ambassadors and 5,551 green guards. also granted permission to release 14,000 tricycles in villages and 1,034 automobiles in urban areas, which will be used to collect garbage. PPE box The officials informed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that PPE equipment was distributed to all green ambassadors and green guards. The Prime Minister urged them to focus on the maintenance of garbage collection vehicles and the proper disposal of PPE kits. The solid and liquid waste management system in villages and towns needs to be properly implemented, he said. A clean Andhra Pradesh will only be possible if Panchayat municipal and regional officials work together, the prime minister said, urging officials to make arrangements for collecting wet waste in rural areas. The contact number should be displayed in the villages to ensure waste collection and relocation to hassle-free treatment plants, he said. YSR Cheyutha Referring to the YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara schemes, he said, Six lakh women have benefited from the lifestyle schemes and officials should ensure that beneficiaries do not have marketing problems.

