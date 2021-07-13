Haryana prepares rehabilitation scheme for Khori residents of Faridabad





The Haryana government has prepared a scheme for the rehabilitation of people from the Khori slums in Faridabad, who are being evicted from forest land by order of the Supreme Court. Residents of slums will receive housing for economically weaker sectors (EWS) equipped with basic amenities such as electricity, water and toilets in Dabua Colony and the Bapu Nagar area. Last month, the SC had ordered the forest land trespasser to be removed within six weeks. Faridabad Municipal Commissioner Garima Mittal said the Khori slum in Faridabad is not environmentally healthy. With this human aspect in mind, a rehabilitation plan has been prepared for the residents. A camp will be set up for people who want to join the rehab scheme, Mittal said. She said that three documents are included in the criteria set for the residents of Lakarpur Khori area of ​​Faridabad who are included in the rehabilitation scheme. In this, the income of the applicant families should not exceed 3 lakh per year and the name of the head of household should be registered in the voter list of the Badkhal constituency of Haryana assembly on January 1, 2021, she added. She said the people included in the voter list of the Delhi national capital region will not be included in the scheme. In the second document, the head of the household must have a Parivar Pehchan Patra issued by the state government. Every family member should have an electrical connection issued by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. Mittal said those found suitable would be provided with EWS housing in a 30m2 multi-storey building in the Dabua and Bapu Nagar area. She said by the time the houses were not finished, 2,000 per month will be made available to people interested in renting another home for six months. She said the EWS apartment will be worth it 3.77 lekë and this money must be paid in fixed monthly installments. She added that within 15 days of sharing the apartment, 17,000 will have to be deposited in the amount. After that, an amount of 2,500 will have to be paid in monthly installments for 15 years.

