Sask PM to respond to federal government rejection of carbon tax plan





REGINA – Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe will respond to the federal governments’ decision to reject the proposed carbon pricing plan by the provinces. The prime minister announced that the federal government rejected its carbon pricing plan in a statement on Monday. “The Saskatchewans submission would have protected families, jobs and industries while exceeding federal minimum standards, in line with other previously accepted provincial programs,” Prime Minister Scott Moe said in a statement issued Monday. “The rejection of the Saskatchewans’ appearance can only be seen as an arbitrary and political decision by the federal government,” Moe said. In the statement, Moe said the province will not be able to make another appearance until 2023. Moe committed to developing a carbon tax framework for Saskatchewan following a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year where along with Alberta and Ontario the province came to the end of losing a multi-year battle with Ottawa. In his statement, Moe said his government is “fully appreciating” the federal government’s decision and is considering ways to “protect” Saskatchewan residents from the federal government’s carbon pricing rules. “We hope the federal government does not take the same arbitrary and political approach to the ongoing areas of federal-provincial negotiations, such as federal child care funds, which Saskatchewan will continue to pursue,” Moe said. The federal carbon pricing program first went into effect in 2019 and affects provinces without a carbon pricing mechanism or where the carbon pricing scheme does not meet federal standards. More to come …

