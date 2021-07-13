International
Ahead of the SCO meeting, Jaishankar meets with his Afghan counterpart Latest India News
: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar on Tuesday discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan against the backdrop of a violent campaign by the Taliban to take control of the territory.
Jaishankar and Atmar met in the Tajik capital Dushanbe on the sidelines of a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers. The two ministers will also attend a meeting of the SCO Contracts Group on Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to compare notes on developments in Afghanistan, especially the security situation, between the rapid withdrawal of US and foreign forces, said people familiar with the developments on condition of anonymity.
The Taliban have stepped up attacks on rural areas of many provinces, particularly in northern Afghanistan, and have taken control of key border crossings and regions bordering Iran, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. The violence coincided with the US saying it has completed 90% of the withdrawal of its troops and that the process will be completed by August 31st.
After his meeting with Atmar, Jaishankar wrote on Twitter: My visit to Dushanbe started by meeting with FM Afghanistan @MHaneefAtmar. Rate it for updates on the latest developments. We look forward to the meeting of the SCO Contact Group for Afghanistan tomorrow.
There were no other details on the meeting from the Indian side. While India is a member of the SCO, Afghanistan has observer status with the group.
Atmar said in a tweet that he will chair the SCO Contact Group meeting on Afghanistan. Also look forward to bilateral FM engagements with #SCO countries to discuss our cooperation on peace, security and economic development, he added.
The Afghan foreign minister also held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who wrote on Twitter: The fates of Pakistan and Afghanistan are intertwined. We believe that working together will help us realize a stronger regional connection and greater people-centered connections. I look forward to seeing @MHaneefAtmar in Islamabad to continue our collective efforts.
Jaishankar is expected to hold more meetings with counterparts from SCO member countries, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This will be the first personal meeting between the two ministers since they held talks on the boundaries of another SCO meeting in Moscow in September last year.
India has consistently expressed concern about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan and called for a comprehensive ceasefire as efforts continue to find a political solution. Jaishankar has also stressed the need to have a legitimate government in Kabul amid fears that the Taliban will try to seize power by force.
New Delhi withdrew all its diplomats, staff and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar over the weekend after fierce clashes erupted between the Taliban and security forces in and around the southern Afghan city.
In a separate development, an 11-member team of Afghan politicians is expected to travel to Qatar by the end of this week for talks with the Taliban, the Tolo News channel reported.
Abdullah Abdullah, the chief peace negotiator in Afghanistan, former President Hamid Karzai, former Vice President Yunus Qanooni, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Abdul Rashid Dostum, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Fatima Gailani will be part of the team. It is unclear who would represent the Taliban in the Doha talks.
Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and Karzai said on Tuesday that they expected significant steps in the peace process within the next few days.
The US special envoy for reconciliation in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, is also visiting the region and met with negotiators in Doha this week.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/ahead-of-sco-meeting-jaishankar-meets-afghan-counterpart-101626201174572.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]