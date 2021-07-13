Kangra floods: Death was there, survivors say as they confess horror





It was around 10.30am on Monday morning when Punnu Ram (40), a resident of the remote Kangra village in Himachal Pradesh, was resting along with 13 other family members. He suddenly heard a loud noise. He came out and discovered that large stones were falling in his backyard along with tons of mud due to heavy rain caused by a cloud explosion. “Death was there. I alerted all 13 family members, including my brother, who managed to escape by jumping from the yard to the street,” Punnu Ram told India Today TV. A flood caused by a cloud blast killed three people in Kangra of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. (Photo: Manjeet Sehgal / India Sot) Punnu Ram family members saved their lives by taking refuge in a neighbor’s house. But not all the neighbors were as lucky as Punnu Ram and his family. His neighbor Bhim Singh Jarial and his son were doing a live on Facebook when the cloud hit. Little did they know that the stones would endanger their lives. Bhim Singh along with five others family members are still trapped under the rubbish. Rescue teams have not yet been able to locate them. The rescue operation has been underway for the past 20 hours to find nine people who were reported missing after the clouds exploded. Joginder Singh, whose sister along with her entire family has been missing after the clouds exploded, told India Today TV that torrential rains had blocked the road leading to Boh village on Monday. The administration was able to clear the road until late in the evening. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed three teams to conduct rescue and search operations in the flood-affected areas in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: Manjeet Sehgal / India Sot) “My sister had shared a video before the tragedy happened. She is no more. Her body has been taken and we have performed the last rites. I am waiting for other family members,” said Joginder Singh. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Prime Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday afternoon visited the country and made an assessment of the situation. “A total of 15 people were trapped under the rubbish, five of whom were rescued safely Monday night. A woman’s body was also taken from the rubbish. The rescue operation will continue until all the missing people are found,” the chief said. ministers. Rescue operations are underway. (Photo: Manjeet Sehgal / India Sot) Endless rains have wreaked havoc in various districts of Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Three people have been killed in three separate incidents caused by major floods in addition to property damage. More than 85 people have been relocated to safer places as flood-damaged homes damaged their homes in the Boh and Triund area.

