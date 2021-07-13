Delhi: A fake call center is called in Sultanpur, 26 people are detained who deceive US citizens | Latest Delhi News





Police on Tuesday said they arrested 26 people, including five women, on charges of running a fake call center and imitating customer service providers of a leading e-commerce site (Amazon) to defraud U.S. citizens. The call center has been running for the past seven months from a building south of Delhis Sultanpur near Fatehpur Beri. The organizer of the scams is running away, police said. On average, fraudsters tricked six U.S. citizens every day and rallied nearly 4 crore ($ 5,25,000) from approximately 1,250 citizens during these seven months, said (south) Deputy Chief of Police Atul Kumar Thakur. Additional DCP (south) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said they conducted the search after the special staff team received information that an illegal call center was operating from a building in Sultanpur in southern Delhi. After verifying the information, a search was conducted on Monday and an office building was found in the building. Employees were caught red-handed trying to rape people in phone calls, he said. People at the call center claimed to be employees of Amazon Inc. and were using illegal techniques, such as VOIP calling, to bypass international legalized gateways over long distances. A total of 26 people were apprehended, the additional DCP said. The arrested persons were extorting US-based Amazon customers claiming that their Amazon ID had been hacked and there were illegal transactions. They were tricking customers into buying gift cards online in the name of resolving issues with their ID. We are now looking for more people involved in the rocket, he said. This is the third major strike in the past 20 days against the fake call centers that targeted US citizens. In the past two searches, police arrested 84 and 95 people, respectively. The 84 people who were arrested by a call center in Jagatpuri on June 24 also took on the role of Amazon customer service providers. The 95 fraudsters arrested in the second search by the fake call centers in Kirti Nagar and Mangolpuri were contacting US citizens posing as the social security administration of those countries – they were deceiving citizens of money by threatening to revoked their social security number (SSN).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/delhi-news/delhi-fake-call--busted-in-sultanpur-26-persons-duping-us-citizens-held-101626200875095.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos