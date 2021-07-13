One in 3 countries that do not implement programs to mitigate learning losses: Report

One in three countries where schools were or are still closed due to the Covid pandemic has not yet implemented remedial programs to mitigate learning loss, according to a study. The survey on national education responses to the Covid-19 school closure was conducted by UNESCO, UNICEF, the World Bank and the OECD.

At the same time, only a third of countries are taking steps to measure learning losses at primary and lower secondary levels mainly among high-income countries, the study report said.

According to him, less than a third of low- and middle-income countries reported that all students had returned to personal schooling, indicating an increased risk of losing school and dropping out of school.

However, most countries reported using at least one form of contact to encourage students to return to school. These included community engagement, school attendance, water modification, sanitation and hygiene services, financial incentives, and review of entry policies, the report said.

Improving guidance is vital to helping those children who have missed school get back on track and reduce long-term learning losses, said Jaime Saavedra, global director of education at the World Bank.

This requires an urgent effort to measure students’ learning levels today and to collect good quality data to inform classroom practices, as envisaged in UNICEF, UNESCO and the World Bank Learning Data Compact, he said. Saavedra.

The survey documents how countries are monitoring and mitigating learning losses, addressing the challenge of reopening schools and establishing distance learning strategies. In total, 142 countries responded to the survey, which covers the period from February to May and covers all levels of pre-primary, primary, lower secondary and upper secondary.

Distance learning has been a lifeline for many children around the world during school closure. But for the most vulnerable, even that was out of the question. It is urgent that every child return to the classroom now, said UNICEF Global Head of Education Robert Jenkins.

But we cannot stop here; better reopening means implementing improvement programs to help students get back on track and ensure we give priority to girls and children in need in all our endeavors, Mr. Jenkins said.

The survey found that about 40 percent of countries extended their academic year, and a similar percentage of countries prioritized certain areas of the curriculum. However, more than half of the countries reported that no adjustments have been made or will be made, he said.

Many countries improved health and safety standards at exam centers, however, 28 percent of countries canceled exams in lower secondary school and 18 percent of countries did so in upper secondary education, the study report said.

Reviewing or revising access policies was uncommon, especially for girls a concern as teenage girls are at the highest risk of not going back to school in low- and low-income countries, she said.

Low-income countries have stalled on implementing even the most basic measures to ensure return to school, the study found. For example, only less than 10 percent reported having soap, clean water, sanitary ware, and masks and masks, compared to 96 percent in high-income countries, he said.

Broadcasts on Radio and TV

The survey also sheds light on the placement and effectiveness of distance learning and related support in more than a year in the pandemic. Most countries took numerous actions to ensure distance learning. Radio and TV broadcasts were more popular among low-income countries, while high-income countries provided online learning platforms, she said.

However, over a third of low- and low-income countries reported that less than half of primary school students had been reached, the report said.

According to UNESCO statistics, by 2020, schools worldwide were completely closed at all four levels of education for 79 teaching days on average, representing approximately 40 percent of the total teaching days on average in OECD and G20 countries.

The figures ranged from 53 days in high-income countries to 115 days in low-middle-income countries, she said.