New buildings near Metro stations, many levels will have reduced parking space

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved dynamic parking rates for the national capital in a bid to address the issue of traffic jams by limiting parking space and encouraging people to use public transport.

Under the new norms, all new buildings (except apartments), which come near Metro stations and multi-level car parks will have 10% -30% less parking space than allowed under current policy.

The new regulations were placed in the public domain for review and feedback in March. They will now be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for notification, a senior DDA official said.

The Supreme Court called parking one of the most serious problems as it heard a pollution-related issue in September 2019. Some public spaces, including parks and pedestrian paths, have been turned into parking lots in the city and they have been cited as one of the main causes of congestion.

Currently, parking rates are based on the specific use of the premises. It has been observed that excess parking from buildings spills over into the street and results in congestion in public spaces. The new parking rates have been developed based on the availability of the Metro network, other modes of public transport (including cab collectors) and multi-level car parking facilities, the above-mentioned official said, requesting anonymity.

Under the new rules, for any non-residential property located within 500 meters of a Metro station, there will be a 30% discount on the permitted parking space. For properties located more than 500 meters but less than 800 meters from a Metro station, there will be a 15% discount. For buildings coming within a kilometer radius of a multi-level parking lot, 10% of the allowed parking space will be deducted.

The new discounts will also apply to new government hospitals, shopping malls and markets like Connaught Place that are well connected to the Metro network.

The rules for plotted residential areas remain unchanged, but those for group housing companies have changed. A second DDA official said the new policy will be implemented for ongoing projects, especially those at various stages of approval. However, discounts for Metro and multi-level car parks will not apply to apartment buildings or areas.

For residential areas, the DDA has proposed taking the number of housing units as a base instead of the current built-up area, said the second DDA official.

Currently, is the scale used to calculate parking space for group housing two equivalent car spaces (ECS) per 100 square feet of built-up area. It will now be changed to an ECS per dwelling unit for companies where each house / dwelling has a smaller area between 40m2 and 100m2. But in the case of government housing, the rates for the General Pool Housing colonies will be approved as approved by the Union government, the second DDA official said.

One of the most salient changes to the new regulations is the doubling of the designated parking space for banquet halls. DDA officials said this was done on an order from the National Green Tribunal. In a July 2020 order, NGT directed all union states and territories to implement guidelines for arranging banquets and wedding halls and to provide adequate parking space and disposal of solid and liquid waste.

Transport expert Amit Bhatt, director of transportation at the World Resources Institute (WRI) India, described the new regulations as a good move, adding that it is the way forward for the planned development of the city.

It’s a good move that they have reduced parking in areas where Metro or multi-level parking lots are located. This will encourage people to use public transport. Many cities around the world are moving towards a maximum parking – this means that they are covering the maximum parking space. This should be done in Delhi as well.