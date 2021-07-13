By the time spring was rolling, I was feeling more and more detached. In part, it was the many months of communication almost exclusively through Zoom, where my trunk wearing a shirt with collars and my legs wearing pajamas often felt like they belonged to two different people. (Similarly, a friend told me about a guy he had been FaceTiming with all along COVID: I did not realize that he was shorter than me. He had the head of a tall person!) However, it was not just the body that was effectively separated; was also the face. When in public, she was doubled, her lower half blocked by a mask.

Before the pandemic started, more than a year ago, the word mask reminded me of the stylish Venetian accessory that people could wear in a masquerade ball, a stylistic bloom, the overload of which was part of her attraction. But COVID face masks were unquestionably unsexytytir their was only to block and hinder, and any deviation from this line seemed foolish at best, dangerous at worst. Last October, singer Lana Del Rey was attack online after she appeared at a fan event in a fishnet face mask. Later, she explained that it was, in fact, lined with clean plastic, but the damage was done. We could see her whole face, and that was not good.

Wearing a mask was important, but at times it could feel soul-crushing. It was another way in which I felt disconnected from others as well as from my former self. Earlier this year, researchers discovered that the ability to recognize one’s face is reduced by approximately fifteen percent if that person is wearing a mask; another study found that wearing a mask makes communication more difficult over everyone, muffling a person’s voice and masking facial expressions and other nonverbal gestures (nostrils, jaw dropping). I miss seeing people’s faces; I miss showing my own, too. I missed wearing lipstick, the only type of makeup I tended to use. I knew that, in the grand scheme of things, it all’s irrelevant, but it also, somehow, mattered. The mask really upset my whole game, a friend, who is known among her colleagues for her flawless application of lip liner, sent me sms. To really connect with someone, you need a mouth, she added. SHOULD BE SHOWED. Who were we when it could not be?

Things started to shift this past May, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks in or out (with some exceptions, such as when traveling by public transit or by visiting a health care institution). Beenshtë reported that, in anticipation of this transition, there was one up in cosmetic dentistry procedures, and lipstick sales have increased by more than eighty percent. Walmart told CNN Business that buyers have turned their attention to bright lipstick colors like purple or blue, because of this opportunity for customers to once again express their uniqueness. And so, the next day, I decided to visit the Sephora makeup machine, to see how people were preparing for the return of the face.

It was a beautiful early summer day and, coming out of the subway into Union Square, I tore off my mask, enjoying the feeling of the breeze that was no longer taken for granted. But when I entered Sephora, I immediately pulled the mask back, partly out of habit, and partly because everyone else in the store seemed to be wearing one. We walk along the CDC guidelines, a saleswoman told me. Employees are still required to wear masks, but we have removed mask mandates for vaccinated people. Seeing that I was hesitant, she added, Some people have told me it feels weird to remove it. I kept the mask on.

Still, the store was festive, buzzing with energy. I felt bored by the environment, with its sweet and scented air and tens of thousands of small, neatly packaged beauty products, lined up in rows of reds and reds and oranges, set against the gilding and mirror. Around the store were pictures of models whose faces looked flagrantly naked despite being dressed in makeup. There was something almost inappropriate about these women’s painted mouths: sensually closed, duck-like, or left slightly open to reveal a tooth or tongue nuance. After more than a year of masks, the effect of these images felt enhanced, making me overwhelmed and titled as a virgin who had accidentally clicked on Pornhub for the first time.

Id avoided Sephora during the pandemic; as the dentist’s office, it felt like a place with which its central premise seemed to collide COVID security (even with additional restrictions that were implemented last year). That day, using one of the municipal control lipsticks still felt strange, despite the fact that I was vaccinated, and that the tube had been disinfected beforehand. Fortunately, the spirit of doing would be alive and well. I noticed a young woman, a few rows up, whose arms and forearms were filled with a pointillist variety of pink-brown bunches. She was dipping the testers into her body, reluctant to pull out the mask and apply them to her lips.

Throughout the store, customers were diligently reading the merchandise, as if rushing to identify and retreat literally with the help of cosmetics. Sometimes I put lipstick under my mask, just for a walk around the block, to recover a sense of fashion, a woman in my thirties from the Charlotte Tilbury show told me. Near Pat McGrath Labs station, a teen skater said wearing a mask had forced her to focus more on her eyes. She had decided to keep doing this even though the masks were coming off. That day, two white dotted lines were painted, in the style of Euphoria, under her eyebrows, which were a rare touch. I shaved them last year, she told me.

Two women in their forties were gathered by a Gucci makeup screen, where each had chosen a lipstick, in virtually indistinguishable nude shades (Diana Amber and Renee Pink). The women had entered Sephora, they said, on the way to a meeting of their novel club. (For today, we read Doris Lessings Fifth Child. ) When I asked what they did for a living, one told me she was a screenwriter, and the other said she was an actor, adding that when I approached them, she thought I would ask, as people often made money that she would start covering her face if she was the woman who played Becky’s character in The Conners, the ABC sequel to the nineteenth and nineteenth pillar Roseanne. Studying her more closely, I realized that under her floral mask she was, indeed, actress Lecy Goranson, whom I had seen in the role of Roseanne Barrs’s eldest daughter on TV for a considerable part of young adult. Goranson told me the spill was enjoying its temporary anonymity. It’s part of my central nervous system that has calmed down, she said. Nice is nice to take a little break.

One does not have to be a public figure to feel a touch of regret for the imminent loss of the mask as a defense mechanism. Masks are a way to control who I can interact with, one of my colleagues told me. The next day I placed mine at the farmers market, just to feel like I should not be on social security. Wearing a mask can also improve presentable eye pressure, or another reason conventionally done that I had not been to Sephora for so long. I miss my mask so much, a woman told me, continuing to describe how wearing a quality was something of splendor. I felt so much more attractive in it, she said. I miss how I never had to worry about acne, which I tend to get on my chin. A friend in LA told me that she did not expect to once again feel so exposed with her full face in Erewhon, a natural food market.