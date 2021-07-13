Alumnus was named International Executive of the Year FIU News





Eduardo del Riego ’82, CEO of PayCargo, received the International Executive Award of the Year from International Business Academy (AIB) The award recognizes an outstanding business leader who has helped his or her firm reach new heights in reputation and performance on an international stage. As CEO, del Riego has transformed PayCargo – an overnight online payment system for carriers and carriers – into a powerhouse in the global freight industry. This year, Coral Gables-based company is on track to process $ 10 billion in cargo-related payments, a 250 percent increase from 2020. “To release cargo quickly you need connectivity, integration of different platforms, cargo tracking, storage,” del Riego said in a speech after receiving the award during the AIB Annual Meeting in June. “PayCargo connects payments through application programming interfaces, which help companies digitize and simplify payments, reduce manual processes and simplify operations.” One of the drivers of PayCargo’s rapid expansion was the COVID-19 pandemic, a catalyst for the global e-commerce boom. In May 2020, customers spent $ 82.5 billion on online shopping, a 77 percent increase from the same month in 2019, del Riego said in his speech. He described this as a “game-changer” in the shipping industry, resulting in increased booking activity and limited supply. Combined with the demand for a paperless and contactless solution, PayCargo’s business accelerated. “Adaptability and flexibility are critical when borders are closed and flights are grounded,” del Riego said. “Digitalization allows you to work online from anywhere. “More hygienic than money, accessible to small businesses.” Technology is the key to the future of the shipping industry Founded in 2005, PayCargo cloud-based technology enables virtual payments for air and ocean carriers, seaports, land carriers, freight carriers and customs brokers, resulting in faster shipments for businesses. Based in Miami, PayCargo has a network of payers and retailers from leading companies in the industry, including Kuehne + Nagel, FedEx and DHL. The Del Riego team has also built partnerships with trade associations such as FIATA International Federation of Transport Transport Associations (FIATA) in order to establish a more efficient payment settlement system. In June 2021 PayCargo completed a $ 125 million B-Series investment round backed by Insight Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. The investment comes nine months after the firm invested $ 35 million in PayCargo Round A. AIB is the oldest and largest association of academics in the world from various disciplines that have a common research and teaching interest in topics with international implications. FIU Business is the host institution for the 2022 Annual Meeting of the organization in Miami. Widely known as the leading conference in the field of international business, the AIB Annual Meeting takes place in another country around the world each year and is attended by 900 to 1,200 delegates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2021/aib-recognizes-fiu-business-alumnus-as-international-executive-of-the-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos