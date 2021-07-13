Fugitive murder suspect returns to Canada to face charges while boyfriend fights in Hungary

Content of the article
A fugitive murder suspect, who fled Canada with her boyfriend within hours of a gunshot, and was caught by police in Hungary after three and a half months on the run in Eastern Europe, has returned to Hamilton, Ont.
'Lucy' Li had a reputation as a successful swimwear model in Toronto and her mother is a prominent figure in the Chinese-Canadian business community
Yun Lucy Lu Li, 25, admitted her extradition to face Ontario allegations that she killed Tyler Pratt, 39, a Vancouver man who had moved to Toronto and tried to kill a 26-year-old woman. Pratts girlfriend, at Stoney Creek, Ont., Feb. 28.
Lisi’s boyfriend and alleged accomplice Oliver Karafa, 29, remains in Budapest contesting the extradition process at a forthcoming hearing.
Pratt was shot and killed in an industrial area in an early evening meeting between the two couples, said by police to be collaborators. The woman was shot and seriously injured but survived, and reportedly lost a pregnancy due to her injuries. Police said she has been out of the hospital and continues to recover.
Hamilton police said Carafe and Lee fled Canada within 24 hours of the shooting.
Li, a threesome, had a reputation as a successful swimwear model in Toronto, along with her sisters. Their mother is a prominent figure in the Chinese-Canadian business community. Hong Wei Winnie Liao runs a financial management business Respon International Group and has held fundraising events for the Liberal Party of Canada and is photographed with Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford and Han Tao, China’s consul general in Toronto.
The issue has attracted international media attention, with media labeling the couple as millennial Bonnie and Clyde.
The Lis family gave her a passionate public appeal after the shooting, expressing condolences to the Pratt family but also skepticism about Lis’s alleged role.
We are convinced that you are a reasonable sister and daughter and should not be involved in such an incident voluntarily, it reads. We love you! We are sure a delicate woman like you would not do such a ridiculous thing. We can hardly imagine the shock and anxiety you experienced after the incident! But in Canada, we believe in the fairness and impartiality of the judicial system. As adults, you, like all of us, need to actively cooperate with the relevant judicial authorities to uncover the truth and assume your responsibilities.
Li arrived in Canada by plane from Budapest on Monday, accompanied by police. Hamilton police said she was expected to appear briefly in court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder and first-degree murder, meaning planned and intentional.
The Hamilton Police Service recognizes all the efforts of our police partners domestically and internationally, in particular, the Hungarian Active Fugitive Search Team (FAST), for the collective efforts that resulted in the arrest of these wanted persons, the force said in a statement.
Karafa is Slovak-Canadian and grew up between Slovakia and Windsor, Ont. The couple are said by Hamilton police to have traveled through Slovakia and the Czech Republic, where they first flew as fugitives, before their arrest in Budapest.
CBC News quoted a statement from the Budapest Metropolitan Court that, at a hearing last month, the accused woman gave her consent to the extradition, but the man did not.
He also said Karafa is alleged to be the killer.
Karafa remains in custody in Budapest. In 2014, he was found guilty of car damage causing the death and other charges related to the death of his friend David Chiang, 24, in a car crash in Toronto. Karafa was 19 years old at the time of the accident and was sentenced to five years.
