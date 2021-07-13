South African protest: More than 70 killed in violence after former President Jacob Zuma jailed





Protests erupted last week as well former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma , 79, surrendered to authorities to serve a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. He had refused to appear before an anti-corruption commission to face several charges, including bribery and fraud, which he has consistently denied.

Among those killed in the violence were 10 who died at a stamped in the city of Soweto, Police Department spokesman Lirandzu Themba told CNN. More than 1,200 others have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal – where Zuma is from – and Gauteng.

CNN on Tuesday visited Soweto, where a shopping mall had been looted. The shop owner in Soweto, Rahman, who did not give his last name, said he fears he has lost everything.

“Even now where I will stay, what I will eat, what I will do – we know nothing. In fact, we lose everything,” he told CNN.

“Summer is very painful and I do not know what to say about it. This is not our fault. I do not know what happened to the government. We do not know but this is not our fault. We did not do it. “We do nothing. “We just lose like that.” Soldiers patrolled the streets of Johannesburg with armored personnel carriers on Tuesday, holding rifles with live ammunition as the military worked to gain a sense of order after the violence. South African Police Minister Bheki Cele vowed to curb the continuing violence that erupted over the weekend. “We can not allow anyone to make fun of our democratic state and we have instructed law enforcement agencies to redouble their efforts to stop the violence and increase the deployment on the ground,” he said, urging those who demonstrated to they did so peacefully. “No amount of personal dissatisfaction or circumstance from our people entitles anyone to rob, vandalize and do as they please and break the law.” On Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation and announced that the army would be deployed to help the overcrowded police restore peace to the affected provinces. He acknowledged that the protests and looting may have started with political grievances, but said “opportunistic” criminal elements had taken over. He also warned of ongoing protests and looting could further undermine the country’s response and the spread of Covid-19 vaccines, with some vaccine sites forced to stop administering doses of violence. The death toll in the country at Covid-19 has risen since June, and doctors describe a system beyond its breaking point – with inadequate hospital beds and barely enough oxygen. Zuma turned himself in to police last week after days of speculation about whether he would comply with court orders to detain him. Zuma’s lawyers on Monday argued for a reduction of the sentence. Zuma served as president from 2009 to 2018 and was once widely celebrated as a leading figure in the country’s liberation movement. He spent 10 years in prison with anti-apartheid hero and former President Nelson Mandela. But his nine years in power were marred by allegations of high-level corruption.

CNN’s Amy Cassidy contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/13/africa/south-africa-violence-protests-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos