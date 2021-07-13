The Global Micro Network Market Will Reach $ 46.5 Billion By 2026 | National News

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / – A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc. (GIA), the leading market research company, today released its report entitled“Micro Networks – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics”. The report presents new perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a market significantly transformed after COVID-19.

Companies:55 – Covered players include ABB Ltd; AMS; Caterpillars; Eaton Corporation Inc .; GEs Network Solutions; General Micrograms; Heila Technologies; Hitachi ABB power grids; HOMER Energy LLC; Honeywell International Inc; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Energy Analysis Corporation; Electric Company S&C; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; Spirae, LLC; Tesla, Inc; Toshiba Corporation and others.

Coverage:All major geographies and major segments

Segments:Connectivity (Grid Connected, Off-Grid Connected); End use (distance, commercial and industrial, government, educational institutions, military, other end uses)

Geographies:World; US; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Ital; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; The rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Micro Network Market to Reach $ 46.5 billion until 2026

Microgrid refers to a local power grid that contains the ability to control, enabling the micro-grid to be disconnected from the conventional grid and to operate independently. Being an independent power system, a microgrid while continuing to operate while remaining connected to the mains, and breaks down and starts operating independently whenever an energy crisis occurs. With traditional services lying at the breaking point due to rapid population growth, urbanization and the demands of the digital age, micro-grids are the future of intelligent and distributed energy generation and distribution. The increasing complexity of ICT infrastructure and the widespread deployment of high-density IT infrastructure have reduced the tolerance of business processes and systems to power outages. With the potential risk of power outages such as IT system breakdown, critical data loss, inability to provide customer service and business losses, among others, the demand for sophisticated power distribution solutions will remain strong thus benefiting from the approval of micro-grains. Establishments have increased the placement of micro-grids in areas rich in green energy sources such as photovoltaics (PV) and wind energy. Independent micro-networks are also growing in popularity because, unlike networked systems, complex government permits and cooperation with utilities are not required.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Micro Networks is estimated at $ 27 billion by 2020, it is projected to reach a revised size of $ 46.5 billion by 2026, increasing by a CAGR of 9.3% during the analysis period. Grid Connected, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow by a 10.2% CAGR to reach $ 35.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its economic crisis triggered, growth in the off-grid segment restored to a revised CAGR of 7.3% for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for 33.2% of the global Micro Network market. As investments in renewable energy increase, demand for both grid-connected and off-grid-connected segments is expected to show strong demand.

The US market is valued at $ 6.6 billion in 2021, While China is projected to arrive $ 12.1 billion until 2026

The US Micro Grid market is valued at $ 6.6 billion in 2021. The country currently occupies a share of 22.4% in the global market. China, the world ‘s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of $ 12.1 billion in 2026 occupying a CAGR of 10.7% during the analysis period. Among other important geographic markets are Japan AND Canada, each forecast to increase by 7.1% and 7.9% respectively during the analysis period. within Europe, Germany is projected to grow by about 7.8% CAGR while the rest of the European market (as defined in the study) will reach $ 13.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. Frequent power outages have become an unfortunate norm all over the world. While the phenomenon is most rampant in all developing economies, developed regions are no strangers to power outages, with the US experiencing more outages compared to other developed countries. The increase of micrograms created in order to ensure the independence of the network and the leveling of energy inconsistencies therefore stimulate the demand for micro networks. Renewable micro-networks are especially important for developing countries as well India with vast geographical lands and poor electrification in rural areas. Solar micro-grids are especially growing in developing countries, where a large part of the population does not have access to a grid. More

