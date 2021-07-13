The newest city in Tel Aviv requires pet owners to register dog DNA so trash can be tracked





Tel Aviv became the latest city to require dog DNA to be handed over by pet owners so the city could track down bent stools. Samples will need to be provided by owners when they go to obtain or renew a pet license. “The initiative is part of a long campaign to address the minority of dog owners who do not take their clutter,” Eytan Halon, a city spokesman, told Newsweek. “One in 11 residents of Tel Aviv has a dog and a small minority does not collect garbage.” The initiative will allow the city to collect and test the remaining debris around Tel Aviv. Testing would reveal which owner failed to get after their dog, and the city would send the owner a fine. The fine will also include the cost of sampling and testing, Halon said. Campaigns like the one launched in April tried to reduce the amount of pet waste on the streets, but all responsible owners could not be held accountable. “The municipality, for its part, has worked hard to address the issue of garbage collection, distributing tickets to dog owners, setting up bag collection facilities in gardens and parks, and creating dozens of dog parks throughout the city – but that does not diminish the dog’s owners’ responsibility to keep the public space clean, “said a municipal representative The Jerusalem Post. The Tel Aviv-Jaffa City Council approved the initiative Monday, but he is awaiting the Interior Ministry’s approval. Changes to municipal regulations require the Interior Ministry, according to Halon. “The municipality believes that through the information, implementation and cooperation of all residents of the city, there will be an improvement in this matter, for the sake of quality of life in the city,” said the representative. Tel Aviv is one of many cities that conduct DNA collection and sample testing. Leitrim County in Ireland launched a similar campaign in late April to address the problem and help clear the streets. Utah apartment complexes introduced testing earlier this year, and Colorado apartments have been using the system since 2019. Salt Lake Tribune reported that some Utah landlords were fined up to $ 150 after sampling their animals’ petless litter and tracking it back to them. A research lab in Knoxville, Tennessee called “PooPrints” opened in the market in 2011 to find pet waste for communities such as the complexes and neighborhoods of Colorado and Utah. According to their website, the lab has served over 6,000 communities to cut pet waste left on the streets.

