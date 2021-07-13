Marriott International scores the highest score on the disability equality index

Company also named in 2021 Best Places to Work for Disability List Inclusion

For the second year in a row Marriott International, Inc. has earned the highest score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI) and has been named on the list of Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion. DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability: IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is recognized today as one of the most powerful tools for assessing the inclusion of disability in business. DEI measures a wide range of criteria including culture and leadership, employment practices, supplier diversity, community engagement, access to all non-US enterprises and operations.

Marriott has consistently advocated for diversity, equity and inclusion and is known for its talent development programs with a long list of notable awards and lifelong achievements, including – The Mother Who Works 100 Best Companies Club of the Century of the Century and Hall of Fame, Best Black Diversity Enterprise Companies, a LATINA-style Recurring Enterprise of the Year, Society Asia Best American-Pacific Companies, National Association of Women Leaders (NAFE) 10 Companies for Women Executive and Hall of Fame, National Disability Organization (NOD) Main Employer of Disability, AAPD and Disability: IN DEI Best places to work for disability inclusion, 100 companies on best to work for each year since the list began in 1998 and have received a 100 percent score on the D Corporate Campaign Equality Index Human rights for many years.

Marriott has been consistently known for her exceptional programs in the workplace. For a comprehensive list, please visit Awards and Recognitions. For more information on Marriotts global diversity initiatives and inclusion, visit www.marriott.com/diversity.

