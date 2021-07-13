Anti-terror laws not to extinguish dissent; The anti-majority role of the SC role: Justice Chandrachud

SUPREME COURT Judge DY Chandrachud has said that criminal law, including anti-terror legislation, should not be misused to quell dissent or harass citizens.

Stating that the Supreme Court plays the role of an anti-majority institution, he said it is the duty of the Courts to protect the rights of socio-economic minorities.

Justice Chandrachud made the remarks as he spoke about the role of the Supreme Court in protecting fundamental rights in challenging times at a virtual conference hosted by the American Bar Association with the Association of Indian Law Firms and the Chartered Arbitration Institute on Monday evening. .

Referring to Supreme Court interventions amid the pandemic, he said the jail blockade was among the issues under consideration. While it is important for prisons to be overloaded because they are very sensitive to becoming virus hotspots, it is equally important to consider why prisons are overloaded in the first place. Criminal law, including anti-terror legislation, should not be misused to quell dissent or harass citizens, he said.

As I pointed out in Arnab Goswami v. State of Maharashtra & Ors, our courts must ensure that they continue to remain the first line of defense against deprivation of liberty of citizens. Deprivation of liberty even for a single day is too much. We must always be aware of the deeper systemic implications of our decisions, he said.

Justice Chandrachud said the SC interventions have changed the course of Indian history either in protecting civil and political freedoms that cast a negative obligation on the state, or in directing the state to enforce socio-economic rights as obligations under the Constitution.

While some have described these interventions of the Indian Supreme Court as judicial activism or judicial transgression, the Court plays the role of an anti-majority institution and it is its duty to protect the rights of socio-economic minorities, he said.

As a defender of the Constitution, she must take a break where executive or legislative action violates fundamental human rights, Justice Chandrachud said.

Touching on the concept of separation of powers, he said that while the judges of the Supreme Court of India are careful to maintain the separation of powers … the scheme of checks and balances through oversight results in a certain degree of interference from one branch to the other. of the other.

Elaborating, he said that instead of imagining separate branches of government isolated and separated by walls between them, we should look at the effect of their functioning in a complex interactive, interdependent and interconnected environment, where branches receive consider and coordinate with the actions of the other.

The Supreme Court, he underlined, must act in continuation of its role as guardian in living conditions and respond to the call of constitutional conscience and it is this role that pushes it to address the challenges of the 21st century, starting with the pandemic to the rise of intolerance, traits we find all over the world.

Justice Chandrachud, who ran a three-judge bank that heard petitions challenging the Centre’s vaccine policy, said the Supreme Court, while dealing with the issue, was careful it could not move into the realm of policymaking and usurped the role of the executive.

However, he said, in a humanitarian crisis, he could not stand as a silent spectator. He adopted a ‘limited discussion approach’ seeking justifications from the government for its policy, which it reiterated should be linked to a human rights framework, which in this case implied the right to life under Article 21 and the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.

He said the Courts’ approach to questioning the rationale for government policy decisions helped establish a dialogue between the government and the Court regarding the existence of policy within the constitutional framework.

For India and the US, Justice Chandrachud said the two countries have shared a deep social, cultural and economic relationship since India’s Independence, given our common morals and values.

He said the US, as the ‘leader of the free world’… has been the torchbearer in promoting freedom of speech and expression and religious peace among the communities that call it home, and India and the US represent these ideals of multicultural societies. , pluralistic where their Constitutions are focused on a deep commitment to and respect for human rights.