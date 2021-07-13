Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The last:

The Red Cross says an increase in delta-borne coronavirus infections is overwhelming hospitals in Southeast Asia and exceeds vaccinations.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies also warned that a wide global distribution of vaccines is slowing Southeast Asia’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

Thailand is reporting nearly 10,000 new infections every day, more than four times a month, while deaths have also reached record levels. Infections in Vietnam have increased over 2,000 a day, almost 10 times more than in early June.

Malaysia closed a mass vaccination center on Tuesday after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus. The closure was the first of a vaccination center and came as the country’s newly confirmed infections broke five figures on Tuesday, reaching a record 11,079.

Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said it was difficult to determine if the infections occurred at the center, while stressing that the government’s swift action had stopped the pile.

He urged people who were vaccinated at the center from Friday onwards to isolate themselves for 10 days in case they show symptoms.

Deaths double in Malaysia despite blockade

Selangor, Malaysia’s richest state on the border with Kuala Lumpur, has been hit hardest by the pandemic. It accounted for nearly half of Tuesday’s new cases, in part due to increased virus control amid a tight block.

The Malaysian government has been trying to contain the pandemic, which has worsened despite a stalemate since June 1st. Total confirmed cases have increased by 50 per cent since June 1 to 855,949, while deaths have more than doubled to over 6,200.

Hospitals, particularly in Selangor, are overcrowded, with some patients reportedly being treated on the floor due to a lack of beds and corpses piled up in morgues.

A nurse administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to an elderly woman at her home in Sabab Bernam Village, Central Malaysia, Malaysia, on Tuesday. Medical teams are going from house to house in rural villages to contact senior citizens as the government seeks to increase its vaccination program. (Vincent Thian / The Associated Press)

Vaccines have risen, with 11 percent of Malaysia’s population already fully inoculated. At least a quarter of the country’s 32 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Indonesia broke a new record high on Tuesday, with the Ministry of Health reporting 47,899 confirmed cases.

The daily number of the virus reached 40,427 cases on Monday. Hospitals are already bursting beyond capacity and oxygen supplies are running out, leaving individuals to cope with caring for sick friends and relatives at home. The increase in new numbers is attributed to the highly transmissible delta variant.

At least 451 people who tested positive have died while self-isolated in their homes since last month, according to LaporCovid-19, an independent data set for the virus that keeps track of home deaths. He noted that many of them are not reported.

He says an average of 45 COVID-19 patients in self-isolation died at home every day in the capital Jakarta, citing data from the Jakarta Health Agency.

What is happening all over Canada

As of Tuesday afternoon, Canada had reported 1,421,354 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5,151 considered active. The death toll at COVID-19 was 26,447. More than 43.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far nationwide, according to a CBC News list.

IN Newfoundland and Labrador, five new cases of COVID-19 were reported on a second vessel anchored in Conception Bay on Tuesday. There were no new cases on earth.

The only other new cases across Atlantic Canada on Monday and Tuesday were recorded atNew Scotland. The province reported one new case Monday and another on Tuesday. There were no reported cases in New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island whether day.

Beyond the North,Nunavutwas the first to report no new cases on Tuesday.YukonANDNorthwestern territoriesare expected to provide updates later in the day. There were 19 other cases of COVID-19 and one more death reported in the Yukon on Monday, and no change was reported in the NWT

IN Quebec, health officials reported 54 new cases and no deaths Tuesday.

Ontario on Tuesday reported seven additional deaths and 146 new cases of COVID-19.

In the Prairies,Manitobareported death on Tuesday and 25 new cases.

On Monday,Saskatchewan Health officials reported no additional deaths and 19 new cases of COVID-19.

INAlberta on Monday, where health officials were delivering updated figures covering the weekend, no new deaths and 90 new cases were reported.

British Columbiaon Monday reported no new deaths and 123 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.

What is happening around the world

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccine in Moscow on Monday. Russia has faced a sharp rise in the number of cases in recent weeks. (Pavel Golovkin / Associated Press)

As of early Tuesday afternoon, more than 187.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than four million.

IN Europe,nearly a million people in France held vaccination meetings in a single day as the president put pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save the summer holidays and the French economy. People younger than 35 accounted for 65 percent of new appointments.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Tuesday that more people needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the restrictions were lifted, following news that England would remove almost all curbs from next week. On July 19, England will lift the legal requirement to wear masks and for people to physically distance themselves, in what a German official called “a very risky experiment”.

INAfrica, The South African Department of Health said Tuesday that violent protests had halted the spread of COVID-19 vaccines and essential health care services such as the collection of chronic medicines from patients with tuberculosis, HIV and diabetes.

The department said in a statement that it was temporarily closing some vaccination sites, noting that anyone with a planned inoculation in an area affected by the ongoing riots was advised to postpone their vaccination.

INAmericas, Brazil recorded 745 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 17,031 additional cases, according to data released by the country’s Ministry of Health. The South American country has now recorded a total of 534,233 coronavirus deaths and 19,106,971 confirmed cases

INMiddle East, the death toll from a catastrophic blast that erupted in a coronavirus hospital ward in southern Iraq the day before rose to 64 on Tuesday, Iraqi medical officials said. Two health officials said more than 100 people were also injured in the fire that destroyed the coronavirus ward of al-Hussein teaching hospital in Nasiriyah city on Monday.

INAsia-Pacificregion, South Korea had registered 1,440 new cases of COVID-19 as of 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported, the country’s highest daily count, despite vaccinations among the elderly and other groups of vulnerable have limited serious infections.

Rescuers and civilians are searching for bodies Tuesday after a catastrophic blaze broke out in a coronavirus ward at al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq. (Khalid Mohammed / Associated Press)

